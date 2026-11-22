Emergency power outages have been introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions. The cause was another Russian attack on the energy infrastructure of the Dnipropetrovsk region, which damaged equipment and disrupted the stability of the power supply. At the same time, restoration of the main power grids is ongoing in the Odesa region following previous shelling. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

Details

According to energy workers, Russian forces once again struck energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The damage to the equipment affected the operation of the power system, forcing emergency outages to be implemented immediately in five regions.

Repair crews are ready to begin eliminating the consequences of the attack as soon as the security situation allows. The exact timeline for restoring a stable power supply is currently unknown.

Destroyed power grids are being restored around the clock in the Odesa region

Ukrenergo separately reported a difficult situation in the Odesa region, where the main power transmission lines sustained significant damage following Russian strikes.

Energy workers are working around the clock to restore the transmission of the necessary volumes of electricity to Odesa and the surrounding areas. At the same time, the scale of the destruction requires complex technical solutions and a significant amount of repair work.

The company emphasizes that specialists are doing everything possible to restore power supplies to consumers as quickly as possible.

Russia is striking the main power transmission lines from nuclear power plants; Odesa is facing a critical electricity situation