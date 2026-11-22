Polish investigators established that during Russia’s attack on Ukraine on November 20, three Kh-101 cruise missiles, rather than two as previously believed, violated Polish airspace. This was reported by RMF24, citing the District Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the investigative actions, fragments of Russian missiles were found in three localities – Nowy Lipowiec, Rudnik nad Sanem, and Mołodycz.

A preliminary examination indicates that all three missiles were manufactured in the fourth quarter of 2026 at facilities in Dubna near Moscow.

Investigators continue to examine the missile fragments

The prosecutor’s office completed its inspection of the sites where fragments fell in Nowy Lipowiec and Rudnik nad Sanem. Work in Mołodycz was temporarily suspended, and the area was left under guard until the morning of November 23.

Poland explained why the military did not shoot down Russian aerial targets

According to prosecutor Marcin Kozak, all seized missile fragments and forensic evidence will be handed over to experts for further examination.

Earlier, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz reported that two Russian missiles and one unmanned aerial vehicle had probably entered the country’s airspace.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk suggested that the incident could have been a deliberate Russian provocation, as the objects fell near the site of military exercises. According to the Polish authorities, no one was injured as a result of the falling fragments.

Rutte stated that NATO would defend every inch of Poland's territory