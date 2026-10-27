$45.540.3450.950.38
ukenru
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 9896 views
Is there a limit to delaying the proceedings: the case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors may be closed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11006 views
Employing veterans could help address the labor shortage in Ukraine — MP Anatolii Ostapenko
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 15016 views
When will traffic on the Pivdennyi Bridge be restored: the situation at the impact site, a photo reportPhoto
11:55 AM • 16094 views
Arakhamia named the duration of the ceasefire in occupied Oleshky
10:53 AM • 18270 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the briefing by the leaders of Finland and Norway on negotiations with putin
10:46 AM • 16839 views
Verkhovna Rada approved budget conclusions for 2027 State Budget - what this means and when the final vote will take place
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 29901 views
Fire Point refuted the fake claim about halting production of the FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile
October 27, 09:50 AM • 14624 views
Rada has begun reviewing the 2027 State Budget with a record 5,236 amendments
October 27, 07:27 AM • 26550 views
Kyiv became the main target of Russia’s overnight strike; some ballistic missiles neutralized - details from Air Force
October 27, 07:19 AM • 23832 views
UN recognized Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as war crimes and crimes against humanity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2m/s
81%
758mm
Popular news
Jay-Z will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show for the first timeVideoOctober 27, 06:14 AM • 36652 views
Ryan Gosling’s band released its first song in 17 yearsVideoOctober 27, 08:05 AM • 24949 views
"I'm flying to you": Dasha Astafieva intrigued with a photo before the Radio DictationPhotoOctober 27, 08:45 AM • 22041 views
The leaders of Finland and Norway spoke with Putin about negotiations and held calls with Zelenskyy10:06 AM • 14098 views
The Ministry of Finance's general tax consultation will help resolve the issue of criminal prosecution of airlines over leasing12:22 PM • 15187 views
Publications
Is there a limit to delaying the proceedings: the case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors may be closed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 9898 views
In the trenches, on duty and in shelters: how Ukraine held the National Unity Radio DictationPhotoVideo01:26 PM • 10308 views
The Ministry of Finance's general tax consultation will help resolve the issue of criminal prosecution of airlines over leasing12:22 PM • 15346 views
Fire Point refuted the fake claim about halting production of the FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 29901 views
Autogas is rapidly becoming more expensive, while diesel has crossed the UAH 100 mark: what is happening to fuel pricesOctober 26, 05:06 PM • 63914 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Jonas Gahr Støre
Kyrylo Budanov
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Norway
Finland
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Apple introduced the M6 iMac with a significant leap in AI performancePhoto03:07 PM • 1670 views
The Netherlands is boycotting Eurovision again due to Israel's participation12:55 PM • 7634 views
"I'm flying to you": Dasha Astafieva intrigued with a photo before the Radio DictationPhotoOctober 27, 08:45 AM • 22176 views
Ryan Gosling’s band released its first song in 17 yearsVideoOctober 27, 08:05 AM • 25085 views
Jay-Z will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show for the first timeVideoOctober 27, 06:14 AM • 36785 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander
Film
Technology
The Guardian

Is there a limit to delaying the proceedings: the case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors may be closed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9822 views

On October 27, the Kyivskyi District Court of Odesa was unable to continue hearing the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors due to a motion filed by the defense. The next hearing is scheduled for October 29.

Is there a limit to delaying the proceedings: the case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors may be closed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations

On October 27, the Kyivskyi District Court of Odesa once again failed to continue hearing the case concerning the medical negligence of doctors at the private Odrex clinic. According to the publication’s sources, this time the reason was a motion filed by Yuliia Duz, the lawyer for defendant Maryna Bielotserkovska, who is occupied with other court proceedings. As a result, the hearing scheduled for October 28 was also postponed, UNN reports.

The next hearings in the case are scheduled for October 29 and 30. However, whether they will take place remains an open question. The court proceedings in the case concerning the medical negligence of Odrex doctors are overwhelmed by postponements, which may raise suspicions that the process is being deliberately protracted in order to allow the statute of limitations to expire.

In September, the court managed to hold fewer than half of the scheduled hearings in full—6 out of 13. October risks becoming an even greater mockery of the Ukrainian judicial system. Of the 16 hearings scheduled for the month, as of October 27 only three had taken place in full, while another 11 had been postponed. Even if the final two October hearings do take place, the court will end the month with a record of "5 out of 16".  

Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?07.10.26, 16:42 • 55861 view

Two years after Adnan Kivan’s death: will the court manage to deliver a verdict?

It is symbolic that the latest postponement of the hearing took place precisely on October 27 and 28 — the second anniversary of the death of Odesa businessman Adnan Kivan. He died on October 28, 2024, while being treated for cancer at the private Odrex clinic.

According to the investigation, after the surgical intervention, doctors Rusakov and Bielotserkovska may have failed to provide appropriate treatment for postoperative complications. This could have contributed to the development of sepsis, which, against the backdrop of the cancer, may have led to Adnan Kivan’s death.

Surgeon Vitalii Rusakov and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska are charged under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—improper performance by a medical professional of their professional duties, resulting in serious consequences for a patient.

Neither doctor admits guilt. The court must provide a final assessment of their actions or inaction. However, it is unknown whether this process will be completed before the statute of limitations expires. 

Under Article 49 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the limitation period for the offense charged against the doctors is three years. If the actions or inaction attributed to them took place in October 2024, the issue of the statute of limitations expiring could arise as early as autumn 2027—unless there are grounds established by law for suspending or interrupting it.

At the same time, the law establishes an important condition: the limitation period is calculated up to the moment the verdict enters into legal force. Thus, even if the court of first instance manages to issue a decision, subsequent appellate proceedings may be relevant to the application of this provision.

What does this mean for the defendants? If the conditions established by law are met, the court may release them from criminal liability because the statute of limitations has expired, without finally resolving the issue of guilt. At the same time, closing the proceedings in this manner is not an acquittal and does not establish a person’s innocence.

If the doctors are confident of their innocence and seek specifically an acquittal in order to defend their professional reputation, they may insist that the court proceedings continue.

"Hornets' Nest" a year later: expert examinations, investigation, and the struggle of the families of deceased Odrex patients05.10.26, 11:11 • 44314 views

Who will be held responsible for delaying the court proceedings?

The constant postponement of hearings raises another fundamental question: who must ensure that a high-profile criminal case is heard within a reasonable time if the defendants’ lawyers regularly file motions to adjourn the hearings?

Earlier, retired judge of the Higher Administrative Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Sytnykov emphasized in a comment to UNN that responsibility for observing reasonable time limits for court proceedings also rests, in particular, with the presiding judge. Even if delays are caused by the actions of the participants in the proceedings, the court must use the mechanisms provided by law to ensure the timely consideration of the case.

"A judge has procedural time limits, compliance with which may also make the judge subject to disciplinary liability," Sytnykov emphasized.

According to him, обращения to disciplinary bodies because of the conduct of participants in the proceedings does not release the presiding judge from the duty to respond to further delays. 

Let us remind you

The presiding judge in the Odrex doctors' case, Viktor Chaplytskyi, responded to the systematic absences of defense attorneys more than a month and a half ago. Chaplytskyi deemed the reasons for the defense lawyers' absence from September 1 to 10 unjustified and sent the corresponding ruling to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar (QDСB).

Forgery of medical documents: why did Odrex clinic fail to provide the Odesa Regional Military Administration’s Department of Health with the medical records of the deceased patient?28.09.26, 12:18 • 95768 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

SocietyPublications
Laws
Odrex
Search
Carcinoma
Ukraine