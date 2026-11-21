The issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership has been raised at the Coalition of the Willing more than once. European countries understand that the clearest security guarantee for Ukraine is Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in response to questions from Ukrainian media, reports UNN.

Details

He added that Ukraine’s membership is the most sensible way to strengthen NATO.

This suits both sides - Ukraine and NATO. But it is still too early to say whether we will be in NATO or not. Because all of this depends on when and how this war ends. Ukraine definitely very much wants to be in NATO - Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, Ukraine’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance "will definitely be cheaper for everyone."

Recall

US presidential special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have discussed the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO in exchange for territorial concessions to Russia at closed-door meetings with representatives of Ukraine and European countries over the past several months.

At the same time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that any forms of Ukraine’s "quasi-membership" in NATO as part of security guarantees are unacceptable to Moscow.