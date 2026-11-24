Photograph: Parastoo Ahmadi/Youtube

An Iranian singer and four members of her production team each received 74 lashes after being convicted of “violating public decency by producing and publishing obscene and immoral content online,” UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Parastoo Ahmadi and the other four were also banned from artistic and musical activities and from traveling for two years, the Emtedad website quoted attorney Mostafa Nili as saying.

The case followed the publication of a ‌video on YouTube ‌in December 2024 showing Ahmadi performing without the mandatory hijab alongside ‌male musicians in Qom, south of the capital Tehran, the Norwegian human rights group Hengaw reported.

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Western governments and human rights groups criticize flogging as torture and a violation of international law. Iran rejects allegations concerning its human rights record, saying Western countries should focus on their own human rights problems.

Rules requiring women to wear the hijab were a flashpoint during the 2022 protests following the ⁠death in custody of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, ​who was ​arrested for allegedly violating the ​dress code.

The rules are increasingly being flouted on the streets of Tehran and beyond, and enforcement has also become more selective.