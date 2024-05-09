Famous director sentenced to eight years in prison in Iran

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70803 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105117 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148111 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152341 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248889 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173783 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165091 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148271 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102160 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41689 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36471 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54798 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48658 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248889 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225103 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211281 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237069 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223933 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70803 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48658 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54798 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112621 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113544 views
Actual
Famous director sentenced to eight years in prison in Iran

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23699 views

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, winner of the Berlin Film Festival, is sentenced to 8 years in prison, flogging, fines and confiscation of property for films and statements deemed criminal against Iran's security.

Iranian director Mohammad Rasulof, winner of the Berlin Film Festival, was sentenced to eight years in prison, flogging, a fine and confiscation of property. This was reported by his lawyer Babak Paknia on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the director's film Seeds of the Sacred Fig was selected to participate in the Cannes Film Festival.

The reason for the sentence was public statements and the creation of fiction and documentary films, which, in the court's opinion, were criminalized against Iran's security.

Earlier, the lawyer said that the film crew, actors and the director himself had been summoned for questioning and banned from leaving the country. They were accused of filming without the appropriate licenses and of the actresses wearing the hijab incorrectly.

AddendumAddendum

This sentence was the most severe of all those previously handed down against the director. He was first arrested in 2010 for filming without a permit. Initially, he was sentenced to six years in prison, but later the term was reduced to one year.

In 2017, after returning from abroad, he was banned from leaving the country. Rasulof was also taken into custody from 2022 to 2023 for comments condemning the government, but was released early due to health problems.

Context

Mohammad Rasulof is a winner and nominee of numerous film awards. In 2020, he won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival for his work Evil Does Not Exist.

Two journalists convicted of covering the death of Mahsa Amini are released from prison in Iran on bail14.01.24, 19:04 • 28744 views

Lilia Podolyak

CultureCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
twitterTwitter
iranIran

