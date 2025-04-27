69 combat engagements took place at the front during the day: Russians shelled Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, April 27, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 69. The occupiers launched strikes on the districts of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy struck with artillery at the settlements of Seredyna Buda, Stara Huta, Nova Huta, Bila Bereza, Yasna Polyana, Vidrodzhenivske. The areas of the settlements of Semenivka, Myropilske, Maryine, Ugroidy, Velykyi Prykil came under enemy air strikes.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Zagryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Nove, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attempts to advance near Chasovoy Yar, Andriivka, Kurdyumivka and in the directions of Maiske, Stupochky, Bila Gora, and four more attacks are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Ozaryanivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 22 times today in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Lisivka, Kotline, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Bogdanivka, Andriivka, Bagatir and in the direction of Oleksiivka, six combat clashes continue to this day. Kostyantynivka and Zirka came under the attacks of Russian KABs.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Privilne and in the direction of Odradne, two attacks are still ongoing. Novopil was subjected to an air strike with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Gulyaypil direction, the enemy launched an attack with unguided missiles on Gulyaypole.

In the Orikhiv direction, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka and Primorske were hit by air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack. The city of Kherson was subjected to an air strike.

In the Kursk direction, five combat clashes took place today. In addition, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping two KABs, and carried out 140 artillery shellings, including seven from rocket salvo fire systems.

