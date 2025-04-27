$41.690.00
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Publications
Exclusives
69 combat engagements took place at the front during the day: Russians shelled Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

69 combat engagements took place at the front on April 27. The enemy launched attacks on Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, and also actively attacked in the Kupyansk, Lyman, and Pokrovsk directions.

69 combat engagements took place at the front during the day: Russians shelled Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, April 27, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 69. The occupiers launched strikes on the districts of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy struck with artillery at the settlements of Seredyna Buda, Stara Huta, Nova Huta, Bila Bereza, Yasna Polyana, Vidrodzhenivske. The areas of the settlements of Semenivka, Myropilske, Maryine, Ugroidy, Velykyi Prykil came under enemy air strikes.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Zagryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Nove, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attempts to advance near Chasovoy Yar, Andriivka, Kurdyumivka and in the directions of Maiske, Stupochky, Bila Gora, and four more attacks are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Ozaryanivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 22 times today in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Lisivka, Kotline, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Bogdanivka, Andriivka, Bagatir and in the direction of Oleksiivka, six combat clashes continue to this day. Kostyantynivka and Zirka came under the attacks of Russian KABs.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Privilne and in the direction of Odradne, two attacks are still ongoing. Novopil was subjected to an air strike with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Gulyaypil direction, the enemy launched an attack with unguided missiles on Gulyaypole.

In the Orikhiv direction, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka and Primorske were hit by air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack. The city of Kherson was subjected to an air strike.

In the Kursk direction, five combat clashes took place today. In addition, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping two KABs, and carried out 140 artillery shellings, including seven from rocket salvo fire systems.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Konstantinovka
Kherson
Kharkiv
