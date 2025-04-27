Airstrike on Kostiantynivka: three dead, four wounded - RMA

On Sunday, April 27, at 10:48, Russian occupiers launched a series of airstrikes on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, killing three residents and injuring four others. This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

The occupiers dropped a "FAB-250" on the settlement with a UMPC module (planning and correction module). The strike hit private houses – as a result, a married couple aged 47 and 48 and a 78-year-old pensioner died.

Two women, aged 67 and 73, and two men, aged 77 and 83, also sustained injuries of varying severity. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and bruises.

Doctors assess the condition of some of the victims as moderate. All victims have been provided with medical assistance. In addition, 21 households and cars were damaged.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, called on the region's population to evacuate from dangerous areas.

The Russians launch deadly strikes on Kostiantynivka and other frontline cities every day. Staying there means turning into a target for the enemy – the official wrote.

