NBU sold over $600 million in a week: details
Kyiv • UNN
From April 21 to April 25, the National Bank of Ukraine sold $618.9 million on the interbank foreign exchange market and bought $800,000. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website, reports UNN.
Details
From April 21 to April 25, 2025, the NBU sold $618.9 million on the interbank market, and $314.4 million last week. At the same time, the NBU bought $800,000 in a week.
Addition
Ukraine's international reserves at the beginning of April amounted to 42.4 billion US dollars, having increased by 5.6% in a month, against the background of a decrease in currency sales, the National Bank of Ukraine reported.
