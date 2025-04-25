The National Bank has updated its assessment of the rapid end to active hostilities in Ukraine

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma
Exclusive
07:40 AM • 2484 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

05:56 AM • 17024 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 30715 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 70087 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 68729 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 84935 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 175716 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 185248 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 269099 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111590 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
2.5m/s
42%
746 mm
Popular news

lavrov: kremlin is ready for an agreement on Ukraine, but there is a nuance

April 24, 10:52 PM • 11934 views

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

April 25, 12:35 AM • 13173 views

The enemy occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

April 25, 01:15 AM • 17206 views

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

02:50 AM • 22774 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

04:58 AM • 18463 views
Publications

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 17038 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 100379 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 269102 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 159570 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 212789 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 3180 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 28474 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 36580 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 68642 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 98421 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Euro

Kalibr (missile family)

KAB-250

Cryptocurrency

The National Bank has updated its assessment of the rapid end to active hostilities in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

The National Bank has updated its assessment of the rapid end of hostilities, maintaining a positive risk of achieving peace. The chances of this are estimated at less than 15%, which will improve the prospects for the economy.

The National Bank has updated its assessment of the rapid end to active hostilities in Ukraine

There remains a positive risk of a relatively quick achievement of a just peace for Ukraine through the efforts of the international community, which will significantly improve the prospects for economic recovery.

UNN reports this with reference to the National Bank's "Inflation Report for April 2025". 

The National Bank does not give forecasts regarding the duration of the war, but assesses the risks for the economy. Risks to the NBU forecast again include the chances of a quick end to hostilities. Compared to the January macro forecast, they have not changed - less than 15%.

The NBU assumes a gradual normalization of security conditions in the forecast horizon. The course of the full-scale war remains the main risk of the forecast.

The National Bank notes that the main assumption of this macro forecast is a gradual normalization of economic activity over the next years.

The speed of the economy's return to normal operating conditions will primarily depend on the nature and duration of the war, as well as the results of efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The ongoing war generates risks of further decline in economic potential, including through losses of people, territories and production, which limits the possibilities for rapid economic growth. War risks for Ukraine are also exacerbated by growing geopolitical tensions in the world. 

At the same time, there remains a positive risk of a relatively quick achievement of a just peace for Ukraine through the efforts of the international community, which will significantly improve the prospects for economic recovery. A significant reduction in the budget deficit is expected in the forecast horizon

- the NBU document says.

Ukraine remains committed to debt restructuring negotiations - Ministry of Finance25.04.25, 08:23 • 1774 views

The NBU notes that the risks of increasing needs for defense support remain significant. The NBU maintained the budget deficit forecast for 2025 at 19% of GDP (excluding grants in revenues), which will be financed primarily through external assistance.

Budget expenditures will remain significant in the coming years, as there will be a need to maintain defense capabilities and reconstruction, as well as to comply with social obligations of the state. At the same time, the normalization of the economy, the reduction of certain expenditure items and the corresponding reduction in the need for external financing will contribute to reducing the budget deficit to about 7% of GDP in 2027

- informs the National Bank.

However, as the NBU indicates, the risk of additional financial needs for the defense sector or related to the restoration of critical infrastructure remains high. Their financing, taking into account the nominal growth of the economy, may be partially financed by increased budget revenues.

However, a scenario is quite likely when the budget deficit relative to GDP will remain at the level of the previous year. A significant part of the additional expenditures to meet the needs of the defense sector will probably be directed to imported goods, which will expand the trade deficit. The NBU will compensate for higher imports with foreign exchange interventions. As a result, international reserves will be lower, but will remain sufficient to ensure the stability of the foreign exchange market

- the document states.

Ukrainian banks hold UAH 1.4 trillion in retail deposits: details 24.04.25, 12:33 • 3232 views

The NBU reports that, given the high probability of such a scenario, the record volume of international reserves, which is included in the forecast under the baseline scenario, should not be considered excessive and create a basis for unjustified optimism in making decisions on economic policy.

In the context of directing most of the expenditures to imports, the increase in the deficit will not give a significant impetus to economic growth. The impact on inflation will also be insignificant.  

Higher budget expenditures can be financed through the use of an international aid buffer, which is expected to be created in 2025. This buffer can be used both in case of increased defense needs in 2025 and to finance the additional budget deficit in the following years. 

- indicated in the document.

"An increase in the budget deficit in 2025 will reduce the transitional balances of government funds for the next year, which are provided for in the baseline scenario, which will require an increase in borrowing in the following years. It is expected that the government will seek additional sources of financing by mobilizing domestic resources or external assistance without resorting to emission financing of the budget deficit," the document says.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$66.60
Bitcoin
$93,774.20
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.45
Золото
$3,317.20
Ethereum
$1,777.17