Ukrainian banks hold UAH 1.4 trillion in retail deposits: details

The total amount of deposits of individuals in Ukrainian banks as of the beginning of April of this year amounted to UAH 1,392.8 billion. This was reported by the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Fund, out of the total amount of deposits of individuals as of April 1, 2025, deposits in national currency amount to UAH 892.8 billion, and in foreign currency - UAH 500.0 billion.

At the same time, the share of individual entrepreneurs in the structure of depositors as of April 1, 2025 was 3.2%; in the structure of the amount of deposits – 11.2%. The amount of their deposits amounted to UAH 156.6 billion.

As noted in the Fund, deposits of individual entrepreneurs are covered by the guarantees of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals.

