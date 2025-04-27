British intelligence explained why the Russian Federation will continue to recruit foreigners for the war

$41.690.00
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 19201 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 66426 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 65835 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 49845 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 110589 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 60740 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 50153 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50578 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53932 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41874 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Zhytomyr region under drone attack: houses damaged, police officers injured

April 27, 07:35 AM • 9426 views

India and Pakistan: Shooting continues on the line of control for the third night in a row

April 27, 08:02 AM • 24677 views

Pope Francis' tomb opened to visitors for the first time: details

08:35 AM • 6968 views

Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

09:19 AM • 16678 views

Duda on Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting: the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles

10:41 AM • 5740 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 110589 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 94404 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 123905 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 174462 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 334266 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 66426 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 36026 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 72058 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 63346 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 67241 views
British intelligence explained why the Russian Federation will continue to recruit foreigners for the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1614 views

Russia continues to recruit foreigners to replenish losses in Ukraine, offering money and citizenship. Since April 2023, more than 1,500 foreigners have been recruited, mainly from Asia and former Soviet republics.

British intelligence explained why the Russian Federation will continue to recruit foreigners for the war

Russia will almost certainly continue recruiting foreign citizens in the medium term, as Russia maintains its recruitment strategy aimed at replenishing heavy battlefield losses without resorting to a second wave of mobilization. This was reported by British intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

British intelligence notes that, according to a recent study by the independent Russian media outlet "Important Stories," more than 1,500 foreign citizens were recruited in Moscow between April 2023 and the end of May 2024 to participate in Russia's illegal war against Ukraine.

It is reported that the largest number of volunteers came from South and East Asia (771), followed by former Soviet republics (523) and Africa (72).

The recruitment of foreign citizens into the ranks of the Russian army is likely mostly unsystematic, with most of them signing contracts through financial incentives and the prospect of obtaining Russian citizenship. It is likely that many foreign citizens are recruited through Moscow because of the higher bonuses for joining the military in the city and the relative international accessibility.

- the statement reads.

Intelligence notes that foreign nationals almost certainly make up a very small proportion of the total number recruited into the Russian Armed Forces, with a much greater emphasis on recruitment in central Russia.

However, some recruitment of foreign nationals will almost certainly continue in the medium term, as Russia maintains its current recruitment strategy aimed at replenishing heavy battlefield losses without resorting to a second wave of mobilization.

- British intelligence says. 

Russia recruits Indians for war against Ukraine, luring them with jobs and education - WP17.01.25, 00:50 • 31008 views

Supplement

The Center for National Resistance reported that Russia is actively recruiting illegal migrants to participate in the war against Ukraine, promising them Russian citizenship.

On April 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian soldiers had captured two Chinese citizens during fighting in the Donbas - the prisoners were fighting as part of the Russian army.

The Head of State also stated that 155 Chinese citizens are fighting against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine. Recruitment takes place through social networks, including Tik-Tok.

On April 23, Ukrainian intelligence services передали передали Китаю докази участі громадян КНР у війні проти України, та залучення китайських компаній до виробництва військової продукції на території росії.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
United Kingdom
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
