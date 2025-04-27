Russia will almost certainly continue recruiting foreign citizens in the medium term, as Russia maintains its recruitment strategy aimed at replenishing heavy battlefield losses without resorting to a second wave of mobilization. This was reported by British intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

British intelligence notes that, according to a recent study by the independent Russian media outlet "Important Stories," more than 1,500 foreign citizens were recruited in Moscow between April 2023 and the end of May 2024 to participate in Russia's illegal war against Ukraine.

It is reported that the largest number of volunteers came from South and East Asia (771), followed by former Soviet republics (523) and Africa (72).

The recruitment of foreign citizens into the ranks of the Russian army is likely mostly unsystematic, with most of them signing contracts through financial incentives and the prospect of obtaining Russian citizenship. It is likely that many foreign citizens are recruited through Moscow because of the higher bonuses for joining the military in the city and the relative international accessibility. - the statement reads.

Intelligence notes that foreign nationals almost certainly make up a very small proportion of the total number recruited into the Russian Armed Forces, with a much greater emphasis on recruitment in central Russia.

However, some recruitment of foreign nationals will almost certainly continue in the medium term, as Russia maintains its current recruitment strategy aimed at replenishing heavy battlefield losses without resorting to a second wave of mobilization. - British intelligence says.

Supplement

The Center for National Resistance reported that Russia is actively recruiting illegal migrants to participate in the war against Ukraine, promising them Russian citizenship.

On April 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian soldiers had captured two Chinese citizens during fighting in the Donbas - the prisoners were fighting as part of the Russian army.

The Head of State also stated that 155 Chinese citizens are fighting against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine. Recruitment takes place through social networks, including Tik-Tok.

On April 23, Ukrainian intelligence services передали передали Китаю докази участі громадян КНР у війні проти України, та залучення китайських компаній до виробництва військової продукції на території росії.