Two journalists convicted of covering the death of Mahsa Amini are released from prison in Iran on bail

Iran has released two journalists imprisoned more than a year ago for covering the death of Mahsa Amini, which sparked nationwide protests. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

Niloufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi were released on bail of $200,000 and an obligation not to leave the country, Iranian media reported.

They are appealing the prison sentences, but the Supreme Court has not yet issued its decision.

Hamedi, who worked for the reformist newspaper Sharg, reported the death of Mahsa Amini. She took a photo of Amini's father and grandmother hugging after learning of their daughter's death and posted it online with the caption: "Amini's mourning dress: "The black dress of mourning has become our national flag.

Elaheh Mohammadi, who worked for the reformist newspaper Ham-Mihan, wrote about Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saqez. She described how hundreds of mourners shouted "Woman, life, freedom.

Both were arrested shortly after the protests began and accused of collaborating with the US government and conspiring against national security.

They were sentenced to 13 and 12 years in prison, respectively.

Recall

Mahsa Amini died in custody in September 2022 after being detained by Iranian morality police. She was detained for allegedly violating strict rules requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab or headscarf.

Iran's state coroner attributed her death to pre-existing medical conditions, but a UN human rights expert said the evidence showed that she died "as a result of a moral beating" by police.

After her funeral, riots broke out and spread across the country, with demands ranging from greater freedom for women to the overthrow of the government.