Explosion in Iranian port: death toll rises to 28, hundreds injured

The death toll from a powerful explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in Iran has risen to 28. UNN reports this with reference to Aljazeera.

Details

28 people have died so far "— said the head of the Red Crescent, Pirhossein Kulivand.

He added that some of the more than 1,000 people injured in the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port had been transferred to the capital Tehran for treatment.

On Sunday, Tasnim published a video showing a helicopter hovering over the scene of the incident, trying to help put out the fire as thick black smoke rose.

The fire is under control, but not yet extinguished – a state television correspondent reported from the scene about 20 hours after the explosion.

The Entekhab news website quotes the national crisis management agency as saying that 80% of the fire has been extinguished, adding that most of the people taken to medical facilities for treatment have been discharged.

Addition

According to official data, the explosion occurred on Saturday in the Shahid Rajaee port, located near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, through which 85% of Iranian cargo and a fifth of the world's oil production passes.

Reference

The port is located near the large coastal city of Bandar Abbas, in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil production passes.

Iran Announces Progress in Nuclear Deal Talks with U.S. - Bloomberg