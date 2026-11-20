Anthropic has gone public, raising a total of $81.3 billion, including $1.95 billion for its seven founders, each of whom set aside approximately 3.4 million shares for sale in the IPO. UNN reports this, citing TechCrunch.

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At the higher IPO price of $83 per share, this means each of them received approximately $280 million before commissions and taxes. It appears they calculated the number of shares they planned to sell in order to receive approximately $250 million each if the share price reached $74. This was the midpoint of Anthropic's initial price range. Thus, each of them received approximately $30 million more than they may have expected, the outlet notes.

Anthropic raised a record $81.3 billion through an IPO, valuing the AI giant at $1.5 trillion

In documents filed ahead of the IPO, Anthropic hinted that the founders were interested in this for reasons beyond money. The company stated that each founder had committed to directing 80% of their personal shares to charity.

AI giant Anthropic wants to transfer 5% of its shares to a "public benefit fund"

However, "if any of them finds it difficult to live on a quarter of a billion dollars," they can reduce their charitable commitments, the outlet notes. The company emphasizes that these commitments are "revocable voluntary expressions of charitable intent by each of the co-founders and are not legally binding obligations."

After the IPO made history, there were other interesting figures worth noting:

$104.8 billion. That is how much Anthropic raised for its coffers (with the possibility of increasing that amount to $117 billion if the bankers exercise all of their shares). In addition to selling Class A common stock, the company also sold $26 billion worth of previously announced special non-voting Class N shares to the industry's largest technology companies. Nvidia purchased $10 billion worth of these Class N shares, Google purchased $10 billion worth, and AMD, Broadcom, Micron, Microsoft, and TSMC divided the remainder. For comparison, when Facebook held its record IPO at the time in 2012, the company raised $16 billion on the day of the IPO;

28% of the shares went jointly to Amazon and Google. Ultimately, at the higher IPO share price, Google ended up owning 13.4% of the company. Amazon also now holds a large stake in Anthropic because, when it previously invested in the AI lab as a startup, it was granted notes that could be converted into shares. It converted a small percentage of them as part of the IPO, ultimately receiving 14.6% of the shares. Had Amazon converted all of its holdings, it could have owned nearly 24% of the shares. According to the artificial intelligence lab, the two largest cloud providers currently own 28% of Anthropic's shares;

More than $1 trillion. Although raising nearly $105 billion, which gave Anthropic nearly $230 billion in working capital (alongside its existing capital), is an impressive achievement, the company's future capital needs remain much higher. As of September 30, 2026, Anthropic needs approximately $70.7 billion just to cover its computing and infrastructure commitments over the next 12 months. It needs $451.6 billion to cover these commitments through the end of 2030. In addition, the company has accumulated hundreds of billions of dollars in other commitments that are either contingent (and may not occur) or have not yet been assessed. Overall, the company said it plans to invest between $1.05 trillion and $1.08 trillion in infrastructure in the near future.

"This was a massive IPO. But running such a business is very expensive," the outlet concludes.

Technology company shares plunged after Anthropic's record IPO