Technology company stocks in Asia fell on Friday, November 20. This happened after Anthropic’s record stock offering in New York shook the region’s stock markets and failed to offset losses from a sell-off in artificial intelligence companies’ shares. UNN reports, citing the Financial Times.

Details

Shares in SoftBank, which owns approximately 13% of OpenAI’s shares, fell by more than 15%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index declined by nearly 5%.

In South Korea, shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, manufacturers of memory chips used in AI data centers, fell by more than 6%, sending the Kospi index down by approximately 5%. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, fell by more than 5%.

Taiwan’s benchmark stock index is heading for its worst week since 1991, having fallen by nearly 18% and lost more than $500 billion in market capitalization.

The decline came after Anthropic raised $81 billion in the world’s largest initial public offering (IPO).

Anthropic raised a record $81.3 billion through an IPO, valuing the AI giant at $1.5 trillion

Shares of the company behind the Claude AI chatbot closed 17 percent above the IPO price on Thursday, but the Nasdaq 100 index fell by 2.2 percent.

Futures pointed to a possible further 1 percent decline before Wall Street opened on Friday. Anthropic shares fell nearly 5 percent in over-the-counter trading but remained more than 11 percent above the IPO price.

Why the market crashed

Some investors interpreted Anthropic’s listing as a signal that the bullish (upward) trend in AI company stocks was coming to an end.

"IPOs are usually conducted at the peak of the market, not at its bottom," said Hao Hong, chief investment officer at Lotus Asset Management.

Albert Saporta, CEO of the GAM Holding group, noted that Anthropic’s IPO was "25 percent below the valuations made several weeks ago."

John Woods, Lombard Odier’s chief investment officer for Asia, argued that the decline in Asian stocks shows that investors are shifting their focus from hardware suppliers, such as chipmakers, to AI software developers, such as Anthropic.

"Anthropic’s IPO was quite strong," he said. "The decline in Asian stocks shows that the AI trade is maturing."

The decline in the Asian market marks a sharp reversal of fortunes for companies that had posted some of the world’s strongest performances since the beginning of 2025.

Jensen Huang’s resignation from Nvidia and the prospect of tighter U.S. restrictions on chip exports have already undermined investor sentiment toward chipmakers in the region, which are crucial to the global development of AI data centers.

"This trade was very narrowly focused and highly leveraged," said Ekaterina Bigos, senior market strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management. "At the moment, the market is reducing leverage wherever it can."

AI giant Anthropic wants to transfer 5% of its shares to a "public benefit fund"