$45.050.0350.440.13
ukenru
06:57 PM • 928 views
New Pentagon materials on UFOs indicate: mysterious "black triangles" were spotted over an important facility in the United States
06:18 PM • 7682 views
Amid the Starlink scandal, Musk accused Ukraine’s elites of profiting from the war and hinted at the “bribery” of politicians in the United States
04:46 PM • 14891 views
The operation will be extremely complicated: Lubinets explained how people will be evacuated from OleshkyVideo
04:14 PM • 15048 views
On October 24, outage schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine — how many groups will be without electricity
03:24 PM • 15264 views
Incident near the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington: the Foreign Ministry revealed details and added that the diplomatic mission is resuming operations
03:08 PM • 14486 views
The maximum exemption level for the energy sector and defense industry will no longer be 100% — when the new rules will be introduced
02:44 PM • 11585 views
A "suspicious object" was found near the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington; roads were blocked off — journalist
October 23, 12:45 PM • 17689 views
Around ten data centers were damaged in Kyiv in September — Koretskyi
October 23, 12:30 PM • 17576 views
All four Moscow airports suspended operations due to an air raid alert
October 23, 12:22 PM • 23790 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shelling
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
0m/s
98%
756mm
Popular news
Jenna Ortega made a shocking statement about her career ahead of the new season of "Wednesday"VideoOctober 23, 11:40 AM • 14238 views
"He came in the evening and waited in the downpour" — around the world, customers lined up to buy the first foldable iPhone01:12 PM • 14734 views
Meghan Markle reacted to the investigation into her father — what he is suspected of01:49 PM • 12949 views
A Finnish 24-hour puppy show has attracted millions of viewers and become a television hitPhoto01:50 PM • 14203 views
The cult Japanese writer and “rebellious genius” Ryu Murakami has died at the age of 7402:14 PM • 12915 views
Publications
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 23788 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
Exclusive
October 23, 10:30 AM • 26793 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 33387 views
The law on the safety of employees at work has returned to the 2023 version despite lengthy revision - Federation of Trade UnionsOctober 23, 07:39 AM • 33961 views
Will loans be wiped out and money disappear from accounts: what will happen if Ukraine destroys Russian banks’ data centers?
Exclusive
October 23, 05:40 AM • 32156 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
David Arakhamia
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bayern coach Vincent Kompany fainted during training and was hospitalized06:46 PM • 526 views
Top 7 detective films that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the endPhoto03:07 PM • 10333 views
The cult Japanese writer and “rebellious genius” Ryu Murakami has died at the age of 7402:14 PM • 13052 views
A Finnish 24-hour puppy show has attracted millions of viewers and become a television hitPhoto01:50 PM • 14349 views
Meghan Markle reacted to the investigation into her father — what he is suspected of01:49 PM • 13080 views
Actual
Starlink
Film
Technology
Series
9K720 Iskander

New Pentagon materials on UFOs indicate: mysterious "black triangles" were spotted over an important facility in the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

Two military observers said they saw a black triangular object over a facility in the United States. The Pentagon released a report without video or photos.

New Pentagon materials on UFOs indicate: mysterious "black triangles" were spotted over an important facility in the United States
Photograph: The Pentagon

Two high-ranking military observers reported that earlier this year they saw a mysterious black triangular object flying at an extremely high speed over an important facility in the western United States. This information is contained in another batch of UFO sighting data released by the Trump administration on Friday, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

The report submitted to the Department of Defense states that the unidentified object displayed none of the characteristics typical of conventional military aircraft. It disappeared suddenly and silently, literally within a matter of seconds, leaving behind neither exhaust trails nor any other evidence of its existence.

The incident was described by anonymous sources who have "significant operational experience working alongside government agencies." The location of the incident was redacted in the document released on Friday.

According to the observers, the "unidentified anomalous phenomenon" (UAP)—a term that has replaced "UFO" in military, government, and scientific circles—resembled a drone with a delta-shaped wing and a wingspan of between 2.75 and 4.5 meters. They estimated the object's speed at 1,800 miles per hour (approximately 2,900 km/h).

Like hundreds of other reports released by the Pentagon since May—as part of Donald Trump's promise to ensure transparency regarding UFO documents that had remained classified for decades—many details in this material remain vague, uncertain, or completely concealed.

While many previous reports were accompanied by actual photographs or video recordings, the report on "black triangles" contains nine identical images of the same canyon, with small triangular silhouettes crudely superimposed on them—presumably to demonstrate the movement of the object reported by the observers.

"It really looks like nothing more than a black triangular figure superimposed on a landscape image to illustrate the report. I don't think it adds anything substantial to the document itself," said Greg Eghigian, a professor of history and bioethics at Pennsylvania State University and author of the 2024 book "After the Flying Saucers Came: A Global History of the UFO Phenomenon." Following the initial flurry of reports from the Pentagon, they have appeared less frequently in recent months; their volume has also declined significantly since February, when the U.S. president ordered the government to fully disclose the information it possesses about UFOs and the search for extraterrestrial life.

The move came in response to claims made in Congress in 2023 by a former intelligence official. He alleged that successive administrations had concealed relevant data and that the government possessed the wreckage of crashed extraterrestrial spacecraft.

The materials released on Friday contained fewer than 25 text documents—there were no videos or images among them.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
United States Department of Defense
Donald Trump