Photograph: The Pentagon

Two high-ranking military observers reported that earlier this year they saw a mysterious black triangular object flying at an extremely high speed over an important facility in the western United States. This information is contained in another batch of UFO sighting data released by the Trump administration on Friday, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

The report submitted to the Department of Defense states that the unidentified object displayed none of the characteristics typical of conventional military aircraft. It disappeared suddenly and silently, literally within a matter of seconds, leaving behind neither exhaust trails nor any other evidence of its existence.

The incident was described by anonymous sources who have "significant operational experience working alongside government agencies." The location of the incident was redacted in the document released on Friday.

According to the observers, the "unidentified anomalous phenomenon" (UAP)—a term that has replaced "UFO" in military, government, and scientific circles—resembled a drone with a delta-shaped wing and a wingspan of between 2.75 and 4.5 meters. They estimated the object's speed at 1,800 miles per hour (approximately 2,900 km/h).

Like hundreds of other reports released by the Pentagon since May—as part of Donald Trump's promise to ensure transparency regarding UFO documents that had remained classified for decades—many details in this material remain vague, uncertain, or completely concealed.

While many previous reports were accompanied by actual photographs or video recordings, the report on "black triangles" contains nine identical images of the same canyon, with small triangular silhouettes crudely superimposed on them—presumably to demonstrate the movement of the object reported by the observers.

"It really looks like nothing more than a black triangular figure superimposed on a landscape image to illustrate the report. I don't think it adds anything substantial to the document itself," said Greg Eghigian, a professor of history and bioethics at Pennsylvania State University and author of the 2024 book "After the Flying Saucers Came: A Global History of the UFO Phenomenon." Following the initial flurry of reports from the Pentagon, they have appeared less frequently in recent months; their volume has also declined significantly since February, when the U.S. president ordered the government to fully disclose the information it possesses about UFOs and the search for extraterrestrial life.

The move came in response to claims made in Congress in 2023 by a former intelligence official. He alleged that successive administrations had concealed relevant data and that the government possessed the wreckage of crashed extraterrestrial spacecraft.

The materials released on Friday contained fewer than 25 text documents—there were no videos or images among them.