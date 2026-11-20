Photo: Serhii Koretskyi's Telegram channel

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi met with Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Reem Alabali-Radovan; they discussed the implementation of the "Industrial Ramstein" program and Germany's first contribution of €30 million, UNN reports.

They discussed reforms, Ukraine's European integration, industrial development, war-risk insurance, rail connections, and maritime exports. I personally thanked her for the decision to allocate €200 million to Ukraine for winter support - Koretskyi said.

According to him, the minister spoke about the implementation of the "Industrial Ramstein" program.

Germany's first contribution of €30 million will enable us to purchase equipment from German manufacturers. Other countries, including Japan, the Netherlands, and Estonia, are also planned to be involved in the program. We intend to finalize this at the URC in Tallinn in January - Koretskyi added.

The prime minister added that another goal at the URC is the War Risk Insurance Fund, to which we expect to attract €3 billion.

Among the urgent challenges is the blockade of Black Sea ports due to Russia's ongoing terrorism. I made a specific proposal on how this issue could possibly be resolved. We will work it out within a matter of days - Koretskyi summarized.

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