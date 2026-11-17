The allies must implement the declaration adopted at the summit in Ankara, which provides for allocating an additional 8 billion euros to Ukraine this year. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an address to participants of the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format, UNN reports.

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According to him, this would help Ukraine cover the shortfall in the military budget for this year.

And also the SAFE program. Let us make sure that it focuses more on what has already been tested in modern combat conditions and what can genuinely help us in this war. I call on our European partners to bear this in mind when deciding how to use the SAFE program funds - the head of state noted.

He added that 21 billion euros in unused funds still remain in the SAFE fund.

"This money should be directed toward joint projects with Ukraine. It would be wrong simply to have these funds and not use them to protect Ukraine—not use them to protect our common European future," Zelenskyy concluded.

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