Yevhen Khmara

Ukraine proposed that its partners exchange interceptor missiles for air defense systems currently held in the warehouses of partner countries for missiles ordered by Ukraine but to be manufactured and delivered at a later date. Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara said this after the Ramstein meeting, UNN reports.

We also discussed support for 2027. We clearly identified our priorities for the coming year. First, air defense and countering ballistic threats. We are proposing to our partners a formula for transferring ballistic and cruise missile interceptors to Ukraine from existing stocks in exchange for future deliveries of new missiles under contracts that have already been signed. This will allow us to obtain the necessary capabilities more quickly - Khmara said.

We will remind you

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs additional F-16s to protect its skies more effectively, and also called on partners to fulfill the commitments made at the NATO summit in Ankara to allocate €8 billion to Kyiv.