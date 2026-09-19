Denmark and Greenland have reached an agreement granting the United States permanent control over security on the island, Trump says

Denmark and Greenland have concluded an agreement granting the United States permanent control over security in Greenland. American leader Donald Trump wrote about this on the Truth Social platform, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, from now on, "no adversary of the United States will ever be able to have a base in Greenland, a military presence" or make investments without Washington's direct written consent.

At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to ensure that the United States will forever have the full ability to do whatever is necessary in Greenland to ensure the security of Greenland and the United States of America - Trump noted.

He added that he added that the United States is eagerly looking forward to the opportunity to cooperate with the peoples of Denmark and Greenland "for the sake of a wonderful future with respect for this great and strategically important piece of land."

Trump linked the withdrawal of more US troops from Europe to the Greenland issue

Context

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejected another statement by US President Donald Trump regarding the possible transfer of Greenland under United States control, emphasizing that the island is not for sale.

UNN also reported that the US consulate was opened in Greenland against the backdrop of protests against American influence. Local ministers refused to attend the official ceremony.

Reminder

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Greenland is "for now" part of Denmark.

Denmark sends conscripts to Greenland for the first time amid Trump's intentions to acquire the island - Reuters