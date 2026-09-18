The United States explained its withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council

$44.660.0651.240.21
ukenru
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 6864 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
01:49 PM • 7784 views
The number of officials and deputy ministers in Ukraine will be reviewed
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 11487 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 19385 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently expand the concepts of the Tax Code or establish new taxation rules — lawyer
09:54 AM • 15382 views
Ukraine has received €3.3 billion from the EU to purchase missiles and drones
September 18, 09:09 AM • 14921 views
Russian forces struck a commuter train in the Kharkiv region; two people sustained serious injuries
September 18, 07:30 AM • 16962 views
In Poland, airports have suspended operations for the third consecutive day amid Russian attacks on Ukraine
September 18, 02:25 AM • 29387 views
Trump to offer Putin economic deals before the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine - NYT
September 17, 10:40 PM • 30103 views
A Russian attack completely destroyed a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — new footage of the aftermathPhotoVideo
September 17, 08:28 PM • 25713 views
Abandoning support for Ukraine would mean a risk to the freedom of all of Europe — Merz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
0m/s
71%
749mm
Popular news
Russia launched 93 drones at Ukraine, 72 of which were neutralized by air defenseSeptember 18, 05:52 AM • 5494 views
The United States has approved the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia for $24 billionSeptember 18, 06:11 AM • 4488 views
Due to Russian shelling, a number of trains are delayed, with some services running almost 12 hours behind schedulePhotoSeptember 18, 06:54 AM • 4034 views
Oktoberfest in Munich 2026: when the festival will open, traditions, and how much a visit will costPhotoSeptember 18, 07:12 AM • 22681 views
Subsidy for the 2026/27 heating season: who needs to contact the Pension Fund and whenPhotoSeptember 18, 09:40 AM • 16543 views
Publications
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 6872 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 11491 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently expand the concepts of the Tax Code or establish new taxation rules — lawyer
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 19388 views
Subsidy for the 2026/27 heating season: who needs to contact the Pension Fund and whenPhotoSeptember 18, 09:40 AM • 16570 views
Oktoberfest in Munich 2026: when the festival will open, traditions, and how much a visit will costPhotoSeptember 18, 07:12 AM • 22705 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Nicușor Dan
Aleksandar Vučić
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Romania
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Luzhnyi named the youth national team squad for a friendly tournament in Spain02:49 PM • 1218 views
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 63656 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 67294 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 59826 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace respondedSeptember 16, 09:05 PM • 57907 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Nord Stream
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot

The United States explained its withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The Trump administration withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council back in February 2025. Washington accused the body of anti-American rhetoric and bias.

The United States explained its withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council

The U.S. State Department stated that the administration of President Donald Trump had ended the country’s participation in the UN Human Rights Council because, in Washington’s view, of its anti-American rhetoric, antisemitism, and the body’s lenient attitude toward repressive regimes. ABC News reports this, UNN conveys.

Details

This does not concern a new decision by the United States adopted on September 18. President Donald Trump signed an executive order back in February 2025 under which the United States ended its participation in the UN Human Rights Council, declined to seek membership in it, and stopped funding it. It also provided for the elimination of the position of the U.S. permanent representative to the Council.  The White House stated at the time that, in the view of the American administration, a number of UN bodies had departed from their original missions, acted contrary to U.S. interests, attacked American allies, and spread antisemitism. The Trump administration specifically accused the UN Human Rights Council of allowing states that violate human rights to use membership to shield themselves from international criticism.

A State Department representative recalled the Trump administration’s decision against the backdrop of the publication of a new report by the UN international fact-finding mission on Iran.

The Trump administration officially withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council after the Council repeatedly failed to adhere to its own "values," promoting anti-American rhetoric and antisemitism while simultaneously appeasing repressive regimes

- the U.S. foreign policy official said.

The State Department added that, for this reason, Washington does not consider the findings of the UN mission’s new report credible. At the same time, the American side emphasized that protecting civilians remains a priority for the United States.

Additionally

One of the longstanding points of dispute between Washington and the Council remains its attitude toward Israel. The Council’s agenda contains a separate standing item, No. 7, devoted to the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories. The United States and Israel have criticized this approach for years as biased against the Israeli side. The item itself remains in force in 2026.

What preceded this

The State Department’s new statement came after the UN Fact-Finding Mission on Iran reported "reasonable grounds to believe" that U.S. military personnel may have committed war crimes during strikes on an elementary school in Minab and a sports complex in Lamerd on February 28, 2026. The mission considers these attacks indiscriminate and says they resulted in significant civilian casualties. At the same time, in the same report, the mission accused the Iranian authorities of crimes against humanity during the suppression of protests. Experts reported unlawful killings, torture, arbitrary detention, and other violations. Therefore, the claim of "support for Iran" is a political assessment, not a finding of the UN mission itself.

Separately, the Trump administration made allegations against the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA. In a presidential executive order issued in February 2025, the White House alleged that members of groups designated as terrorist organizations by the United States had infiltrated the agency and that some of its employees had participated in Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. These allegations concerned UNRWA specifically, not the UN Human Rights Council.

It should be recalled

In early January 2026, UNN reported that the Trump administration was withdrawing from 66 international organizations, continuing to move away from global cooperation.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Laws
Russian propaganda
Israel
UNRWA
United States Department of State
White House
United Nations
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
The State of Palestine