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The United States has approved the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia for $24 billion

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The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale to Saudi Arabia of 48 F-35s and related equipment for $24.3 billion. The deal is intended to strengthen the security of the ally.

The United States has approved the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia for $24 billion

The United States has approved the potential sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia worth $24.3 billion. The State Department announced on Thursday that it had approved the possible sale of the aircraft and related equipment. dpa reports, UNN writes.

Details

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by strengthening the security of a major non-NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Persian Gulf region," the department said.

"The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the military balance in the region," the State Department added.

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in the United States said the potential deal reflects the "strength and enduring nature" of the Saudi-American strategic partnership, as well as the further development of defense cooperation.

In November, U.S. President Donald Trump said ahead of the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Washington that the United States was ready to sell fighter jets to Saudi Arabia.

Iran-backed Houthi forces have intensified attacks on neighboring Saudi Arabia amid a new escalation of the war in Yemen. The kingdom has also come under attack from Iraqi territory.

Until now, Israel had been the only country in the Middle East to have these American stealth aircraft in its arsenal.

The F-35 is considered the most advanced fighter jet in the world. It has also been purchased for the so-called NATO "nuclear sharing" program—a deterrence concept under which allies have access to American nuclear bombs. Due to the aircraft's special shape and specialized coating, it is difficult for enemy radar to detect.

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Olga Rozgon

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