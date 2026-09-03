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Denmark sends conscripts to Greenland for the first time amid Trump's intentions to acquire the island - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Denmark has sent the first group of conscripts to serve in Greenland amid the U.S. president's intentions to obtain the territory. Copenhagen has also pledged billions of dollars for the island's defense.

Denmark sends conscripts to Greenland for the first time amid Trump's intentions to acquire the island - Reuters

Against the backdrop of statements by U.S. President Donald Trump about his intention to purchase the island of Greenland, Denmark has sent conscripts for the first time in recent years. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

Danish conscripts have joined the first group under a new expanded military conscription program. The purpose of this program is to prepare service members to operate in one of the most strategically important and challenging regions of the Kingdom of Denmark.

In addition, official Copenhagen has promised to allocate billions of dollars to strengthen Greenland’s defenses.

Additionally

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejected another statement by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the possible transfer of Greenland under the control of the United States, emphasizing that the island is not for sale.

UNN also reported that the U.S. consulate was opened in Greenland  amid protests against American influence. Local ministers refused to attend the official ceremony.

To remind you

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Greenland is "for now" part of Denmark.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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