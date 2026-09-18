The National Guard will establish a recruitment center for foreign volunteers — government supports the initiative

The government supported the establishment within the National Guard of a Recruitment Center for Foreigners and Stateless Persons. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said this, reports UNN.

Details

According to the prime minister, the center will coordinate the recruitment of foreign volunteers for contract service and accompany them at all stages: from interviews and checks to training.

The candidate’s path to service should be as fast as possible. Combat units should receive the necessary reinforcements more promptly.

Recruiting foreign volunteers to the Defense Forces is one of the state’s priorities. The task is to scale up this work and attract more people to the Ukrainian army who are ready to defend our country together with Ukrainians - Koretskyi summarized.

The National Guard will establish a recruitment center for foreigners and stateless persons — Vyhivskyi