Bitcoin jumps to an 8-month high, surpassing $85,000

$44.670.0151.200.04
ukenru
10:40 AM • 2552 views
Oil prices fell to an 11-day low — what contributed
08:00 AM • 21833 views
Proceedings have begun at the HACC in the case of former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC KrupaPhoto
06:49 AM • 47611 views
The Bogomolets University "in the crosshairs" of law enforcement: a second vice-rector has now been served with a notice of suspicion
September 21, 05:18 AM • 26935 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 172 drones from various directions — how many were destroyed
September 21, 04:58 AM • 34665 views
"United Russia" is likely to once again secure a constitutional majority in the State Duma: what this will mean for Putin's party
September 21, 04:49 AM • 32854 views
The Russian army failed to establish a foothold near Dobropillia despite the highest rate of attacks on the front – ISW
September 21, 04:41 AM • 23724 views
Ukrainians are preparing for the most difficult wartime winter due to the threat of prolonged outages of electricity, heating, and water – Bloomberg
September 21, 03:35 AM • 29089 views
Why is the blockade of the Black Sea being compared to the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, and what threat does this pose to the world?
September 21, 02:57 AM • 28901 views
It has become known how many "Bars" cruise missiles Ukraine produces — the figure is impressive
September 21, 02:39 AM • 21653 views
New systems could turn the Bayraktar TB2 into “hunters” of Russian radars and air defense systems
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
1.4m/s
78%
745mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on September 21 in Ukraine and around the world September 21, 03:55 AM • 17494 views
Cindy Crawford's son has died at the age of 27VideoSeptember 21, 05:34 AM • 12131 views
Odesa region came under a Russian attack: warehouses belonging to supermarket chains caught fire, and Romania scrambled fighter jetsPhotoVideo06:13 AM • 23030 views
Three postponements in a week: who is delaying the hearing of the medical negligence case involving Odrex doctors?08:52 AM • 21675 views
Up to 16 hours of waiting: dozens of trains are running with delays amid Russian attacks09:00 AM • 10749 views
Publications
Three postponements in a week: who is delaying the hearing of the medical negligence case involving Odrex doctors?08:52 AM • 21934 views
The Bogomolets University "in the crosshairs" of law enforcement: a second vice-rector has now been served with a notice of suspicion06:49 AM • 47632 views
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhotoSeptember 18, 04:16 PM • 98661 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideoSeptember 18, 03:58 PM • 117451 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideoSeptember 18, 02:57 PM • 91905 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Masoud Pezeshkian
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Zaporizhzhia
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From Ballet Flats to the Kama Sutra: Brigitte Bardot’s Personal Belongings Put Up for Auction in ParisPhoto09:56 AM • 8656 views
Ed Sheeran broke down in tears on stage and apologized after the scandal involving MacklemoreSeptember 21, 01:05 AM • 43284 views
Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how she and Chris Martin managed to remain a family after their divorcePhotoSeptember 21, 12:06 AM • 43746 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a rare joint appearance at Mahomes' partySeptember 20, 11:06 PM • 46740 views
Christine Taylor revealed how she was robbed at gunpoint in the '90sSeptember 20, 10:05 PM • 44303 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating

Bitcoin jumps to an 8-month high, surpassing $85,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

Bitcoin rose 5.1% to $85,222, while the cryptocurrency market capitalization reached $2.8 trillion. Traders expect the Fed's statements to have an impact.

Bitcoin jumps to an 8-month high, surpassing $85,000

Bitcoin jumped to an eight-month high on September 21, as an overall improvement in risk sentiment helped extend the rally that began last week. UNN reports this, citing Bloomberg.

Details

At the start of morning trading in New York, the original cryptocurrency jumped 5.1% to $85,222.

The rally is taking place amid gains in stocks and bonds, as falling oil prices and optimism ahead of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping support markets overall.

Oil prices fell to an 11-day low — what contributed21.09.26, 13:40 • 2600 views

Rival digital assets also jumped. Ether, the second-largest token, rose more than 4.3% to $2,747, while other cryptocurrencies, including XRP, Solana, and Monero, also posted gains.

"Financial markets have once again regained their appetite for risk after being consumed by concerns about government bond yields, huge debt obligations, and the prospect of a return to tighter policy by the world's most influential central bank," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at investment and trading platform IG.

Bitcoin's rise continues the climb that began late last week, when cryptocurrencies weathered the failure of the landmark Clarity Act in the United States, aimed at providing a clearer understanding of industry regulation, as well as the Federal Reserve's first interest-rate hike in three years. The Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) authorization on Thursday to begin trading digital versions of securities in the United States helped improve sentiment.

"The crypto market capitalization rose to $2.8 trillion, reaching its highest level since the end of January this year," said Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst at FxPro. "Although Friday's rally was followed by increased selling pressure, buyers have again dominated the cryptocurrency market since Sunday," he added.

On the Deribit trading platform, which specializes in bitcoin options, open interest consisted mainly of call options, indicating bullish sentiment, the publication writes. The platform showed more than 272,000 contracts granting the right to buy the token, compared with more than 154,000 put options, or rights to sell.

"The bitcoin options market is ready for growth," said Pratik Kala, a portfolio manager at digital-asset hedge fund Apollo Crypto. "People are shifting from protection against a decline toward seeking growth," he noted.

What to expect next from the crypto market

However, traders are unsure whether this momentum will hold given challenging macroeconomic factors: the price of oil remains above $100 a barrel, while U.S. Treasury yields are elevated, the publication writes.

Bitcoin remains well below its 2026 high, which exceeded $97,000 in mid-January, and was even farther from its October record. Reviving retail investors' enthusiasm has proved difficult, as shares of companies linked to artificial intelligence and other AI-related trades compete for the same pool of speculative capital, the publication notes.

"There are no major catalysts to watch this week, but any hawkish or dovish remarks from Fed officials could affect the market," said Jeff Mei, chief operating officer of BTSE.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldFinance
AI (artificial intelligence)
Federal Reserve
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
New York City
Xi Jinping
United States