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Was her ex-boyfriend involved in Hayden Panettiere’s death - New details have emerged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

Police are examining her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson’s phone and his actions before the actress’s death. It is reported that he showed no emotion while medics fought to save her life.

Was her ex-boyfriend involved in Hayden Panettiere’s death - New details have emerged

New details have emerged in the case of the mysterious death of Hayden Panettiere, the American actress and ex-fiancée of Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko. Law enforcement is paying particular attention to her controversial ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, UNN reports, citing RadarOnline.

Details

According to the publication’s sources, Hickerson showed no emotion while medics were fighting for her life, whereas his brother Zach was clearly bewildered by this.

They need the phone because nothing disappears from there. It could help establish whom Brian Hickerson was communicating with, where he was, and what happened before Hayden was found

- the publication reported.

It is also reported that Brian showed police a bag of medications that Panettiere apparently had been taking in the last days of her life.

Context

American actress Hayden Panettiere, known for the series "Heroes" and "Nashville", died at the age of 36.

A month before her death, she shared a black-and-white photo with her friend Randall Slavin. A possible cause of death was an overdose of medication.

Wladimir Klitschko spoke publicly about Hayden Panettiere’s death, calling it a heavy blow for the family. He promised his daughter Kaya that he would always speak about her mother with respect.

To remind you

A representative of American actress Hayden Panettiere urged people not to spread rumors about the circumstances of her death while the official investigation is ongoing.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Volodymyr Klitschko