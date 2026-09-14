Lesia Karna ukh no longer serves as acting head of the State Tax Service — the government terminated her powers

The Government has terminated Lesia Karnaukh's powers as Acting Head of the State Tax Service. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this, UNN reports.

According to Koretskyi, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko has been instructed to submit to the next Government meeting candidates for the position of head of the State Tax Service or a person who will perform their duties.

Background

Lesia Karnaukh has worked in the civil service since 2004. From July 2018 to May 2023, among other positions, she served as deputy head of the office of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine. From July 2023 until her appointment to the State Tax Service of Ukraine, she was deputy head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.