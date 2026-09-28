Russia struck a business center in central Dnipro - people are being brought out from the upper floors; some cannot be reached.

Russia struck central Dnipro. Photo: Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha on Facebook

Russia attacked a business center in central Dnipro and a logistics company’s branch in the region. Four people are known to have been injured in the regional capital, and some people are out of contact. A search-and-rescue operation is underway; people trapped on the upper floors of the building are being evacuated using an aerial ladder. There are also injured people and those out of contact in the region. UNN reports this, citing data from Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha and Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Head Mykola Lukashuk.

What is known about Russia’s strike on Dnipro

"The enemy struck the center of Dnipro. A fire broke out. There are casualties," Hanzha reported on social media shortly after 11 a.m. on September 28.

"The enemy attacked Dnipro. It struck the city center in the middle of the working day — a place where many people are. There are injured people. Several people are currently out of contact," Regional Council Head Lukashuk added on social media.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the Russians struck an office building in central Dnipro with a drone.

Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing at the business center damaged by the Russian strike. At present, four people are known to have been injured. Rescuers have evacuated another 47 people from the building engulfed in flames. People from the upper floors are being evacuated with the help of an aerial ladder - Hanzha reported on social media on September 28.

According to him, all emergency services are working at the site.

Russian strike hits logistics facility in Dnipropetrovsk region

"The enemy attacked a logistics company’s branch in Synelnykove. A fire broke out. Three people were injured. Another three are currently out of contact. A search-and-rescue operation is underway," Hanzha said.

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