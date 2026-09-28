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Russia has been attacking Ukraine all night and morning; foreign national is among the dead, and dozens are injured - Zelenskyy has reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

Russia attacked Ukraine throughout the night and morning: two people were killed in the Kyiv region, and dozens were wounded. In Kharkiv, many people were injured, including nine children.

Russia has been attacking Ukraine all night and morning; foreign national is among the dead, and dozens are injured - Zelenskyy has reacted

Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which lasted throughout the night and is continuing throughout the morning, has claimed the lives of two people in Kyiv Oblast, including a citizen of Azerbaijan, while dozens of people across the country have been wounded. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on social media on September 28, UNN writes.

Details

"Russia has been attacking our regions throughout the night and morning. In Kharkiv, there was a brutal strike on a high-rise building; the second and fourth floors were partially destroyed. Kyiv was damaged by drone attacks — residential buildings, communications infrastructure, and gas stations. An ordinary café was destroyed, and an attempt was made to burn down a food market in the capital. In Odesa Oblast, a vessel flying the flag of Palau was struck. In Zhytomyr Oblast, an ordinary ice cream factory was damaged. Residential buildings were struck in Sumy, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Odesa oblasts. Critical infrastructure was attacked in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts," the President reported.

According to him, "emergency services are working wherever necessary."

As of now, dozens of people are known to have been wounded. The strike on Kharkiv alone injured 28 people, including nine children. Sadly, there are fatalities. Two people were killed in Kyiv Oblast, one of them a citizen of Azerbaijan. My condolences to the relatives and loved ones

— Zelenskyy wrote.

"Thank you to everyone who is not silent about what is happening in Ukraine, and to everyone preparing specific support packages for our country. Clear decisions are needed. Air defense systems, energy support, and assistance in covering budget deficits — these are the things that are genuinely strengthening Ukraine today and helping our people withstand this. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 165 drones - how many were destroyed by air defense28.09.26, 08:28 • 2940 views

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