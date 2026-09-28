Enemy drone strike near the border with Poland: the blast wave damaged the "Yahodyn" checkpoint building and the entrance to the terminal

$44.840.1351.140.01
ukenru
04:37 PM • 388 views
“Child of War”: what the status actually provides and how to obtain it
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 4894 views
A drone crashed near the border with Poland — the State Border Guard Service said whether the "Yahodyn" checkpoint was damagedVideo
02:47 PM • 12518 views
The Verkhovna Rada does not plan to relocate its work to Lviv – Stefanchuk
02:14 PM • 14503 views
As a result of the strike on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, former NSDC Secretary Horbulin was injured, and his assistant was killed
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 18768 views
Russian strikes on data centers: will the occupiers leave Ukraine without the internet?
01:51 PM • 21782 views
The Chess Federation calls on the SBU to open a treason case against Podolyak over his appointment to FIDE's leadershipPhotoVideo
01:03 PM • 24169 views
No precipitation and up to +23° — what the weather will be like in Ukraine on September 29Photo
11:21 AM • 47777 views
Enemy drone struck central Kyiv: fire broke out at the National Academy of Sciences, with at least one person killed and others injuredPhoto
10:55 AM • 37233 views
Preferential gas prices will effectively be maintained until the end of the heating season - what to expect next
September 28, 09:27 AM • 34758 views
Russia’s military-industrial complex, oil facilities, and more - Zelenskyy revealed the geography of the latest strikes against the enemyVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2m/s
61%
755mm
Popular news
"We need to prepare for the worst-case scenario": Prime Minister responded to whether the internet is under threatSeptember 28, 07:56 AM • 5120 views
In Oman, tourists sat on a sea turtle that was trying to crawl to the water — the reaction was swiftSeptember 28, 08:22 AM • 11173 views
EU is preparing an “emergency protocol” as part of its response to hybrid attacksSeptember 28, 10:02 AM • 7118 views
Russian strike on central Kyiv: one of the Education Ministry's buildings damaged, four people already injured at the National Academy of Sciences12:26 PM • 10864 views
Another strike on central Kyiv — the Dobrobut medical center has been hitVideo12:48 PM • 24483 views
Publications
“Child of War”: what the status actually provides and how to obtain it04:37 PM • 414 views
Russian strikes on data centers: will the occupiers leave Ukraine without the internet?
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 18770 views
The Chess Federation calls on the SBU to open a treason case against Podolyak over his appointment to FIDE's leadershipPhotoVideo01:51 PM • 21783 views
Forgery of medical documents: why did Odrex clinic fail to provide the Odesa Regional Military Administration’s Department of Health with the medical records of the deceased patient?
Exclusive
September 28, 09:18 AM • 67162 views
Astrological forecast for September 28 – October 4: one of the most tense weeks of the year, Venus retrograde, and an important period for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 28, 07:17 AM • 60613 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Iryna Mudra
Kaya Kallas
Matviyenko Mykola Oleksandrovych
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
Kharkiv
United States
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ten changes from Maldera – the lineups for the Ukraine–Georgia match have been announcedVideo03:08 PM • 3804 views
Cindy Crawford’s son’s ex-girlfriend speaks out for the first time after his sudden death at 27September 28, 12:05 AM • 60041 views
Kurt Cobain's final days recalled ahead of Nirvana receiving an MTV awardSeptember 27, 11:06 PM • 56833 views
Rihanna showed previously unknown photos of her daughter Roki on her first birthdayPhotoSeptember 27, 10:05 PM • 53712 views
The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony has kicked off in Los AngelesSeptember 27, 09:01 PM • 53556 views
Actual
Social network
Starlink
Heating
Pantsir missile system
MIM-104 Patriot

Enemy drone strike near the border with Poland: the blast wave damaged the "Yahodyn" checkpoint building and the entrance to the terminal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

In Volyn, a Shahed drone struck near the "Yahodyn" border crossing. The blast wave damaged the checkpoint; there were no fatalities or injuries.

Enemy drone strike near the border with Poland: the blast wave damaged the "Yahodyn" checkpoint building and the entrance to the terminal
Photo: Novosti PL

As a result of the Russian attack, there was an impact near the border with the Republic of Poland; the blast wave damaged the premises of the checkpoint at the entrance to the terminal. This was reported by Volyn Regional Military Administration head Roman Romaniuk, reports UNN.

Details

According to Romaniuk, today, during an air raid alert in the Kamin-Kashyrskyi and Kovel districts of the region, one enemy UAV of the Shahed type (jet-powered) was recorded. 

There was an impact near the border with the Republic of Poland in the village of Starovoitove (Yahodyn international checkpoint), Kovel district. The blast wave damaged the premises of the checkpoint at the entrance to the terminal. No reports of injuries or fatalities had been received 

- Romaniuk reported.

The head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration urged residents of the region not to disregard air raid alerts and to remain in shelters.

We remind you

A Russian drone struck near the Ukrainian-Polish border.

A drone crashed near the border with Poland — the State Border Guard Service said whether the "Yahodyn" checkpoint was damaged28.09.26, 18:55 • 4904 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Poland