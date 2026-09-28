Enemy drone strike near the border with Poland: the blast wave damaged the "Yahodyn" checkpoint building and the entrance to the terminal

Photo: Novosti PL

As a result of the Russian attack, there was an impact near the border with the Republic of Poland; the blast wave damaged the premises of the checkpoint at the entrance to the terminal. This was reported by Volyn Regional Military Administration head Roman Romaniuk, reports UNN.

Details

According to Romaniuk, today, during an air raid alert in the Kamin-Kashyrskyi and Kovel districts of the region, one enemy UAV of the Shahed type (jet-powered) was recorded.

There was an impact near the border with the Republic of Poland in the village of Starovoitove (Yahodyn international checkpoint), Kovel district. The blast wave damaged the premises of the checkpoint at the entrance to the terminal. No reports of injuries or fatalities had been received - Romaniuk reported.

The head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration urged residents of the region not to disregard air raid alerts and to remain in shelters.

We remind you

A Russian drone struck near the Ukrainian-Polish border.

A drone crashed near the border with Poland — the State Border Guard Service said whether the "Yahodyn" checkpoint was damaged