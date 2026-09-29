Dry weather with strong winds in the south - forecast for September 29

Dry weather, with temperatures reaching 23 degrees Celsius and strong wind gusts in the south, is expected in Ukraine on September 29. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to the forecast, there will be partly cloudy skies today.

No precipitation.

Fog in places in the western regions at night and in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly northeasterly, at 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in places in the southern part during the day.

Temperatures will be 6–11°C at night and 15–20°C during the day; in the southern part, 9–14°C at night and 18–23°C during the day; in the Carpathians, 1–6°C above zero at night and 10–15°C during the day.

Drought amid the heat may damage crops and the sowing of winter crops - Ukrhydrometeorological Center