"The jet interceptor works": Beskrestnov commented on the downing of the Geran-5 jet drone
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's jet drone interceptor shot down a Russian "Geran-5". Serhii Beskrestnov called the system functional and ready for further refinement.
Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Technological Areas of Defense, commented on the downing of an enemy "Geran-5" jet drone by a Ukrainian jet interceptor drone. This was reported by UNN.
Details
According to Beskrestnov, "there is still work to be done," but the device is already "functional, real, and ready for further improvements."
I confirm. The jet interceptor works. Its speed reserve is sufficient for various targets
He added that, unfortunately, he could not publicly thank everyone who had worked on the creation and production of this interceptor.
We remind you
The day before, the Security Service of Ukraine's personnel successfully used the new interceptor drone for the second time. Military counterintelligence personnel struck a Russian "Geran-5" jet drone.
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