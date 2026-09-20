"The jet interceptor works": Beskrestnov commented on the downing of the Geran-5 jet drone

Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Technological Areas of Defense, commented on the downing of an enemy "Geran-5" jet drone by a Ukrainian jet interceptor drone. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Beskrestnov, "there is still work to be done," but the device is already "functional, real, and ready for further improvements."

I confirm. The jet interceptor works. Its speed reserve is sufficient for various targets - Beskrestnov wrote.

He added that, unfortunately, he could not publicly thank everyone who had worked on the creation and production of this interceptor.

We remind you

The day before, the Security Service of Ukraine's personnel successfully used the new interceptor drone for the second time. Military counterintelligence personnel struck a Russian "Geran-5" jet drone.

Production of jet-powered "Shaheds" in Russia has exceeded the output of conventional "Geran-2" drones — Militarnyi