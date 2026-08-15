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Production of jet-powered "Shaheds" in Russia has exceeded the output of conventional "Geran-2" drones — Militarnyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Russia produces about 3,000 "Geran-4/5" jet-powered drones each month, surpassing the production of "Geran-2" drones. Since the beginning of June, the occupiers have launched 1,400 such UAVs, compared with 180 during all of 2025.

Production of jet-powered "Shaheds" in Russia has exceeded the output of conventional "Geran-2" drones — Militarnyi

The production volume of Russian jet-powered kamikaze drones of the "Shahed" type — "Geran-4/5" — has surpassed the production volume of "Geran-2" strike drones equipped with a conventional internal combustion engine. This is reported by "Militarnyi," citing the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this was likely achieved by redirecting some production capacity toward the manufacture of jet-powered drones.

As of March 2026, Russia was producing approximately 5,500 drones per month. At the same time, according to the HUR, as of August, Russian industry was producing approximately 3,000 "Geran-4/5" kamikaze drones and about 2,800 "Geran-2" strike unmanned aerial vehicles per month

- intelligence officers said.

It is indicated that a significant and gradual increase in Russia's use of jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles began to be recorded at the beginning of 2026. According to Yurii Cherevashenko, deputy commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, as early as April, 15–20% of the "Shaheds" launched by Russia were equipped with jet engines.

As of the beginning of June, the occupiers had launched 1,400 jet-powered UAVs, whereas throughout 2025, the Defense Forces recorded only 180 such instances

- the article says.

Recall

Earlier, Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, the Presidential Adviser on the Development of Technological Areas of Defense, showed a map of the risk zone that could be threatened by Russian jet-powered "Shaheds" with online control, marking on the map a "red zone" that partially includes the capital region and a number of oblasts.

Romania warned of the risk of a massive Russian attack with jet-powered drones near the border with Ukraine07.08.26, 06:16 • 4641 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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