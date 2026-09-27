Floods and landslides in India and Nepal have claimed the lives of at least 70 people

Photo: Reuters

At least 70 people have died as a result of heavy rains, floods and landslides in India and Nepal. Dozens more were injured or remain missing, while authorities warn of the threat of further flash floods, Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

In India, the death toll has risen to 56 after approximately 60 hours of heavy rain and storms. Another 46 people were injured, and more than 1,000 homes were damaged.

In Nepal, 14 people have died since Thursday, while another 11 are considered missing. Authorities warned of possible flash floods in 49 of the country's 77 districts.

Rivers have exceeded dangerous levels

In India, 30 river monitoring stations in seven states are reporting a serious situation. Water levels in several major rivers, including the Ganges, Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati and Narmada, have exceeded dangerous marks.

In Nepal, the disaster damaged energy and telecommunications infrastructure. Several areas lost electricity completely.

Separately, in Nepal, 10 workers went missing after an avalanche struck a base camp in the Himlung Himal mountain range. There were no foreign climbers at the camp at the time.

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