Russian strike on a nine-story building in Kharkiv: number of injured exceeds 30

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on the night of September 28 has reached 35. This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, UNN writes.

The number of injured has risen to 35 - Terekhov reported on social media.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, which showed the aftermath, at around 4:00 a.m. on September 28, the Russian armed forces struck a nine-story residential building in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district with a munition.

Among the injured are nine children aged 3 to 15.

People sustained injuries and acute stress reactions.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the type of weapon used. According to the preliminary version, it may have been a UMPB-5.

As reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, which also showed the aftermath, the Russian attack affected Kharkiv's Saltivskyi and Kyivskyi districts.

"As a result of one of the strikes on a nine-story residential building, structural damage occurred to apartments on the lower floors. Emergency responders rescued 32 people from the building," the State Emergency Service noted.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

As noted by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, five apartment buildings, 15 cars, a civilian enterprise, six private houses, four outbuildings, and a store were damaged in Kharkiv as a result of the enemy strike.

Russia has been attacking Ukraine all night and morning; foreign national is among the dead, and dozens are injured - Zelenskyy has reacted