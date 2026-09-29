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Five suspects accused of preparing an explosion near a U.S. air base to be released in Britain, Trump surprised

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Five Britons are suspected of preparing an explosion near RAF Fairford. Trump was surprised by their release, while a possible Iranian link is being investigated.

Five suspects accused of preparing an explosion near a U.S. air base to be released in Britain, Trump surprised
Photo: Sky News

In the United Kingdom, five men detained on suspicion of terrorism offenses following an alleged attempt to carry out an explosion near RAF Fairford air base have been granted bail. Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Five Britons were detained after three suspicious vans were spotted near the air base in Gloucestershire. RAF Fairford is a Royal Air Force base, although it is actively used by the United States Air Force.

Following the incident, the surrounding area was evacuated, and police launched a large-scale investigation. Residents have already been allowed to return home, although access to the area remains restricted.

Trump surprised by the decision

U.S. President Donald Trump had previously said that the suspects allegedly planned to cause "major damage" and called their detention "fantastic." After the decision to release the men on bail, he expressed surprise.

I am surprised that they released them. I would not have done that. We know everything about them. We would not have released them

Trump said.

British law enforcement authorities are also investigating a possible foreign connection, although no country has been officially accused. Possible involvement by Iran is among the theories being considered, but Tehran denies this. The British defense secretary emphasized that it is still too early to draw conclusions about who may have been behind the incident.

Five men detained near Fairford airbase in Britain - Reuters27.09.26, 19:46 • 20623 views

Stepan Haftko

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