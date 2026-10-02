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Putin wants to force Kyiv residents to leave the capital — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

Zelenskyy said that Putin is intensifying attacks to force Kyiv residents to leave the capital. Kyiv remains strong, the President emphasized.

Putin wants to force Kyiv residents to leave the capital — Zelenskyy


Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, by striking Ukraine, wants to force Ukrainians to leave their cities, especially Kyiv. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with EL PAIS, reports UNN

Details 

"Contrasting messages from the Kremlin, and that Putin will continue escalating closer to the elections to show that he is so strong and is not afraid of Europeans and does not feel the sanctions. And, of course, he is sending these signals to the United States. We had conversations with the American negotiating team, and I told them: "You will see that during the elections, and especially after them, there will be massive attacks, with everything connected to civilians. They want Ukrainians, especially those from the capital, to leave it. They really wanted this during the full-scale invasion, when it had just begun—you remember 2022; that was their goal. To force people, ordinary citizens, to leave the capital, to show: no capital—no country," Zelenskyy said. 

He added that Ukraine is not only its capital, noting that Kyiv remains strong. 

"Now they are attacking with 300–500 weapons throughout the day, as you said absolutely correctly; they are attacking us 24/7. This is Putin's tactic—increasing the escalation, and he will continue doing it. And as the elections draw closer, he will do it more and more. All of this is intended to plunge Ukraine into chaos. During this period, we will find additional funds, and we must do so for this new wave of the war, but it is still not enough," Zelenskyy added. 

We would like to remind you 

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin instructed his military commanders to abandon the rules of warfare, which led to a sharp increase in Russia's strikes on civilian targets amid significant attempts to change the balance in the war, according to intelligence data intercepted by Kyiv.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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