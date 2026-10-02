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Being there from hundreds of kilometers away: Ukrainians are invited to join the fundraiser for vehicles for the front line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

Ukrainians are invited to join the fundraiser for vehicles for the front line.

Being there from hundreds of kilometers away: Ukrainians are invited to join the fundraiser for vehicles for the front line

From October 1 to November 11, 2026, EVA customers will be able to add a charitable contribution to their receipt to fund off-road pickups for the 9th Army Corps of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. The new "Be There" fundraiser continues the partnership between EVA and HeroCar to provide the military with wheeled vehicles.

The project launches on the Day of Defenders and Defendresses of Ukraine and offers an opportunity to support the military during regular shopping trips. To do so, customers simply need to tell the cashier at any EVA store the amount they would like to donate. They can also contribute online via the project’s donation jar.

The funds raised will go toward vehicles needed by units of the 9th Army Corps to transport personnel, equipment, and medical supplies. 

"Within a day, one pickup in our unit makes 2 to 5 trips and sometimes more, covering between 20 and 300 kilometers—it transports personnel, ammunition, and equipment, and supports rotations and the evacuation of the wounded. When such a vehicle is put out of action, the unit immediately loses several logistical capabilities: transport and rotations slow down, while a vehicle already assigned to another task has to be brought in for urgent evacuation, comments Oleksandr Tsekotskyi, Head of the Civil-Military Cooperation Department of the 9th Army Corps. –  The pickups purchased through this fundraiser will help us maintain uninterrupted logistics, conduct timely rotations, and preserve the ability to respond quickly to urgent requests."

HeroCar will be responsible for purchasing, technically preparing, and delivering the pickups. Before being handed over to the military, each vehicle will undergo diagnostics and comprehensive maintenance. 

"During our cooperation with EVA, we have managed to build a strategic partnership that enables hundreds of thousands of the chain’s customers to support the military. During this time, as part of our joint projects, the Defense Forces have received more than 160 vehicles. The "Be There" project continues this work and makes it possible to direct assistance toward the current needs of the 9th Army Corps," says Yevheniia But, CEO of the Ruslan Shostak Foundation. 

The "Be There" project continues the systematic cooperation between EVA and HeroCar, which has been ongoing since 2023. As part of previous initiatives, the chain and the foundation, with the participation of hundreds of thousands of caring donors, raised more than UAH 26 million and delivered over 160 wheeled vehicles to the military. In particular, over the past year alone, they delivered 119 off-road motorcycles, five medical evacuation vehicles, three pickups for mobile air defense crews, and more. 

"With these fundraisers, there is no point at which one can say: the vehicles have been delivered, the need has been met, and we are moving on to another issue. Vehicles at the front wear out, break down, and are lost under shelling. Therefore, returning to the same need is a necessary part of providing assistance. For us, the previous results are also a source of experience. We have a reliable partner and customers who get involved. This is what we are relying on as we launch "Be There." We want the military to feel one simple thing through the project’s name: their request has been heard and is being acted upon," summed up Oleksandra Hnatik, Deputy Director for Reputation Management at the EVA chain.

Lilia Podolyak

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