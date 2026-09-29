The Russians dropped an aerial bomb on a school in Sumy during an attack with guided aerial bombs

On Tuesday, September 29, the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on a school building in Sumy; there were no fatalities. Local media reported this, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that at the time of the KAB attack, the children were in the shelter. They were later evacuated from there. One of three aerial bombs dropped on the city struck the school. There were also hits in a private residential area.

At the same time, the building was severely damaged: walls were destroyed, the facade partially collapsed, and windows were blown out.

Reminder

As a result of overnight strikes by the Russian Federation, facilities were damaged in the capital, Odesa region, and other regions. Among them are energy infrastructure and civilian infrastructure.