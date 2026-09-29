The Russians dropped an aerial bomb on a school in Sumy during an attack with guided aerial bombs
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy, an aerial bomb damaged a school building where children were sheltering. There were no fatalities; the walls were destroyed and the windows were blown out.
On Tuesday, September 29, the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on a school building in Sumy; there were no fatalities. Local media reported this, according to UNN.
Details
It is reported that at the time of the KAB attack, the children were in the shelter. They were later evacuated from there. One of three aerial bombs dropped on the city struck the school. There were also hits in a private residential area.
At the same time, the building was severely damaged: walls were destroyed, the facade partially collapsed, and windows were blown out.
Reminder
As a result of overnight strikes by the Russian Federation, facilities were damaged in the capital, Odesa region, and other regions. Among them are energy infrastructure and civilian infrastructure.