Powerful explosions were heard at a chemical plant near Moscow; there is damage.

Powerful explosions occurred near Moscow at a chemical plant; preliminary reports indicate that one of the buildings was partially destroyed, UNN reports, citing the Mash Telegram channel.

Three powerful explosions occurred at a chemical plant in Krasnozavodsk near Sergiev Posad — local residents say that the buildings shook from them - the report says.

Preliminary reports indicate that one of the buildings was partially destroyed and a fire broke out. Of the 44 people who were there, 40 were evacuated; the remaining four are being searched for.

In addition,

According to the Baza Telegram channel, residents of areas adjacent to the enterprise heard several explosions. A column of smoke can be seen from various parts of the city.

An evacuation began at the enterprise, and Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is working at the scene — according to rescuers, for some time they were unable to reach the source of the fire, but they have now begun extinguishing it.