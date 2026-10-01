Powerful explosions were heard at a chemical plant near Moscow; there is damage.

$44.680.1850.720.21
ukenru
04:10 PM • 5854 views
Ukraine uses FP-7 ballistic missile for the first time — Zelenskyy (video)Video
02:54 PM • 14692 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in Ukraine
02:32 PM • 12261 views
MiG-29 pilot Marat Mambetov from the "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade was killed in combat
12:45 PM • 16731 views
The Murder of Iryna Farion: Zinchenko Sentenced
Exclusive
12:29 PM • 25025 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
11:41 AM • 21849 views
The Southern Bridge in Kyiv has no critical damage after the Russian attack — what is happening with traffic and the metro
Exclusive
October 1, 10:30 AM • 36986 views
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 09:17 AM • 26452 views
Can a mobilized employee be dismissed — a lawyer's clarification
October 1, 08:00 AM • 24872 views
Outage schedules have been canceled, but this may change - which regions should prepare
October 1, 07:56 AM • 23143 views
The warhead of the drone that crashed into a school in Kyiv did not detonate — 104 children were inside the buildingVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1.9m/s
60%
758mm
Popular news
Child marriages, which are still permitted in 32 U.S. states, have been banned in CaliforniaOctober 1, 07:04 AM • 8982 views
A "Shahed" strike on a school in Kyiv — what the educational institution looks like after the Russian attack (photo report)PhotoVideoOctober 1, 10:07 AM • 23393 views
Reports emerged online about an assassination attempt against Fire Point co-founder — Shtilerman responded11:22 AM • 8478 views
Nicolas Cage called the Marvel Cinematic Universe "glamorized wrestling"02:22 PM • 7758 views
The Germany national team coach is outraged by claims that his team is "not white enough"02:45 PM • 6396 views
Publications
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in Ukraine02:54 PM • 14691 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
12:29 PM • 25025 views
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 10:30 AM • 36985 views
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideoOctober 1, 04:00 AM • 59160 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operateSeptember 30, 05:01 PM • 60717 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iryna Terekh
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shtilerman
Bohdan Khmelnytsky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In celebration of selling 50 million copies, the Metro 2033 and Last Light series will receive a major updatePhoto04:41 PM • 770 views
Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat was left without his inheritance — who will share the millions03:10 PM • 4860 views
The Germany national team coach is outraged by claims that his team is "not white enough"02:45 PM • 6540 views
Nicolas Cage called the Marvel Cinematic Universe "glamorized wrestling"02:22 PM • 7896 views
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?September 30, 02:02 PM • 62809 views
Actual
ATACMS
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Mikoyan MiG-29

Powerful explosions were heard at a chemical plant near Moscow; there is damage.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Three explosions occurred at a chemical plant in Krasnozavodsk, a fire broke out, and part of the building collapsed. Forty of the 44 people were evacuated.

Powerful explosions were heard at a chemical plant near Moscow; there is damage.

Powerful explosions occurred near Moscow at a chemical plant; preliminary reports indicate that one of the buildings was partially destroyed, UNN reports, citing the Mash Telegram channel.

Three powerful explosions occurred at a chemical plant in Krasnozavodsk near Sergiev Posad — local residents say that the buildings shook from them 

- the report says.

Preliminary reports indicate that one of the buildings was partially destroyed and a fire broke out. Of the 44 people who were there, 40 were evacuated; the remaining four are being searched for.

In addition,

According to the Baza Telegram channel, residents of areas adjacent to the enterprise heard several explosions. A column of smoke can be seen from various parts of the city.

An evacuation began at the enterprise, and Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is working at the scene — according to rescuers, for some time they were unable to reach the source of the fire, but they have now begun extinguishing it.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Explosions
Evacuation
Fires