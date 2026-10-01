Powerful explosions were heard at a chemical plant near Moscow; there is damage.
Kyiv • UNN
Three explosions occurred at a chemical plant in Krasnozavodsk, a fire broke out, and part of the building collapsed. Forty of the 44 people were evacuated.
Powerful explosions occurred near Moscow at a chemical plant; preliminary reports indicate that one of the buildings was partially destroyed, UNN reports, citing the Mash Telegram channel.
Three powerful explosions occurred at a chemical plant in Krasnozavodsk near Sergiev Posad — local residents say that the buildings shook from them
Preliminary reports indicate that one of the buildings was partially destroyed and a fire broke out. Of the 44 people who were there, 40 were evacuated; the remaining four are being searched for.
In addition,
According to the Baza Telegram channel, residents of areas adjacent to the enterprise heard several explosions. A column of smoke can be seen from various parts of the city.
An evacuation began at the enterprise, and Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is working at the scene — according to rescuers, for some time they were unable to reach the source of the fire, but they have now begun extinguishing it.