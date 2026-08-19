Klitschko publicly responds for the first time to the death of his ex-fiancée Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere's former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, publicly responded for the first time to the death of the actress, who died on August 16 at the age of 36, and addressed their 11-year-old daughter, Kaya. Klitschko wrote about this on Instagram, E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

Klitschko published a joint photograph with Panettiere and their daughter and noted that the actress's death was a heavy blow to the family.

Our family is experiencing a time of deep shock and grief. The news of Hayden's tragic death deeply saddens me. She left this world far too soon - Klitschko wrote.

He emphasized that, although they were no longer together as a couple, Panettiere remained an important person in his life and the mother of their daughter.

Although Hayden was no longer my partner, she was an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya. She built an incredible career thanks to her immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry. Nothing will erase the time we spent together or the place she held in our lives - he noted.

A promise to his daughter

Klitschko also promised his daughter to preserve respect for her mother's memory and to tell her what kind of person Panettiere was.

To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak about her mother with respect and do everything I can to ensure that she remembers what kind of person she was - Klitschko wrote.

He also expressed his condolences to the actress's parents, friends, and fans and asked that the family's privacy be respected during this period.

Panettiere and Klitschko separated in 2018, but afterward continued to raise their daughter together. Kaya was born in 2014. The actress previously said that she supports her daughter, who is interested in acting, but does not want her to become a public figure too early.

I will always want to support whatever she wants to do, but I try to guide her toward the idea: let's not rush. She can still remain out of the spotlight, and once you give that up, you can no longer regain your privacy - Panettiere said.

Details and the preliminary cause of Hayden Panettiere’s death have become known