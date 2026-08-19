Klitschko publicly responds for the first time to the death of his ex-fiancée Hayden Panettiere

$44.690.0151.810.10
ukenru
Exclusive
August 18, 05:43 PM • 38429 views
Khmara will retire from military service to head the Ministry of Defense — when to expect the appointmentPhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 04:15 PM • 45630 views
A decorative rabbit in an apartment: what you need to know before getting a pet
August 18, 03:54 PM • 38446 views
Student deferments will be checked through registers: what is changing before September 1
Exclusive
August 18, 03:05 PM • 26531 views
Russia has damaged more than 900 sports facilities since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
August 18, 02:33 PM • 40067 views
From direct investment to joint production: how Ukrainian defense companies are winning over the global arms market
August 18, 01:15 PM • 19719 views
Zelenskyy submitted nominations for the appointment of Khmara and Sybiha; the vote will take place tomorrow — MP
Exclusive
August 18, 11:34 AM • 44172 views
The Ministry of Finance is ready to help develop clarification on the taxation of aircraft leasing
Exclusive
August 18, 09:59 AM • 41836 views
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
August 18, 08:44 AM • 23078 views
Rada expects President to submit nominations for defense and foreign ministers, possibly even today, says MP
August 18, 09:52 AM • 21329 views
Two new MPs from Servant of the People have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada — who they are and what they did beforePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3.2m/s
70%
745mm
Popular news
Liberia has agreed to accept up to 1,200 migrants from third countries deported from the USAugust 18, 07:49 PM • 4482 views
France to expel two Iranian diplomats after incident involving French nationals in TehranAugust 18, 08:05 PM • 3302 views
The United States imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court President Tomoko AkaneAugust 18, 08:37 PM • 5492 views
ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard has diedAugust 18, 09:40 PM • 3948 views
Russian disinformation intensifies ahead of elections in Germany amid the rise of the AfDAugust 18, 10:16 PM • 2874 views
Publications
Khmara will retire from military service to head the Ministry of Defense — when to expect the appointmentPhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 05:43 PM • 38429 views
A decorative rabbit in an apartment: what you need to know before getting a pet
Exclusive
August 18, 04:15 PM • 45630 views
Student deferments will be checked through registers: what is changing before September 1August 18, 03:54 PM • 38446 views
From direct investment to joint production: how Ukrainian defense companies are winning over the global arms market
Exclusive
August 18, 02:33 PM • 40067 views
The Ministry of Finance is ready to help develop clarification on the taxation of aircraft leasing
Exclusive
August 18, 11:34 AM • 44172 views
Actual people
Rafael Grossi
Berezhna Tetiana Vasylivna
Vitaliy Bezgin
Andrii Butenko
Taras Vysotskyi
Actual places
Baghdad
France
Vietnam
Belgium
Syria
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 65063 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 70478 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 77659 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 75154 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 103810 views
Actual
Falcon 9
Technology
FIFA (video game series)
Heating
IPad Pro

Klitschko publicly responds for the first time to the death of his ex-fiancée Hayden Panettiere

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2424 views

Volodymyr Klitschko spoke publicly for the first time about the death of Hayden Panettiere, calling it a heavy blow for the family. He promised his daughter Kaya that he would always speak about her mother with respect.

Klitschko publicly responds for the first time to the death of his ex-fiancée Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere's former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, publicly responded for the first time to the death of the actress, who died on August 16 at the age of 36, and addressed their 11-year-old daughter, Kaya. Klitschko wrote about this on Instagram, E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

Klitschko published a joint photograph with Panettiere and their daughter and noted that the actress's death was a heavy blow to the family.

Our family is experiencing a time of deep shock and grief. The news of Hayden's tragic death deeply saddens me. She left this world far too soon

- Klitschko wrote.

He emphasized that, although they were no longer together as a couple, Panettiere remained an important person in his life and the mother of their daughter.

Although Hayden was no longer my partner, she was an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya. She built an incredible career thanks to her immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry. Nothing will erase the time we spent together or the place she held in our lives

- he noted.

A promise to his daughter

Klitschko also promised his daughter to preserve respect for her mother's memory and to tell her what kind of person Panettiere was.

To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak about her mother with respect and do everything I can to ensure that she remembers what kind of person she was

- Klitschko wrote.

He also expressed his condolences to the actress's parents, friends, and fans and asked that the family's privacy be respected during this period.

Panettiere and Klitschko separated in 2018, but afterward continued to raise their daughter together. Kaya was born in 2014. The actress previously said that she supports her daughter, who is interested in acting, but does not want her to become a public figure too early.

I will always want to support whatever she wants to do, but I try to guide her toward the idea: let's not rush. She can still remain out of the spotlight, and once you give that up, you can no longer regain your privacy

- Panettiere said.

Details and the preliminary cause of Hayden Panettiere’s death have become known17.08.26, 18:09 • 21977 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World