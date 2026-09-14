The occupiers are once again preparing yet another electoral farce in Ukraine’s occupied territories. The Security Service of Ukraine calls on residents of Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories not to participate in the "elections" of the russian federation, reminding them of criminal liability for participating in, organizing, and facilitating illegal elections in the TOTs, UNN reports.

The SBU officially warns: any assistance to the enemy in organizing or holding this pseudo-plebiscite is direct treason. Ignore the "elections." Do not help the occupiers legitimize their presence or attempt to establish their own order on Ukrainian land. Everyone who agrees to become a member of "election commissions," a campaigner, a collaborator, or an observer must realize: you are already on the list of suspects. Retribution and punishment will reach absolutely everyone - the SBU stated.

The SBU emphasized that participation in, organization of, and facilitation of illegal elections in the TOTs carries severe criminal liability under Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration activities). Traitors face imprisonment for up to 10 years with confiscation of property.

Resist. Do not destroy your future for the sake of bloody Russian pieces of paper. The world and Ukraine will never recognize this circus. Together, we will restore our freedom, our people, and our independence. We will not abandon our own - the SBU added.

The Security Service calls on residents of Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories not to participate in the illegal elections that the Kremlin plans to hold from September 18 to 20 this year.

The gauleiters of the russian federation’s occupation administrations, under the leadership of curators from Moscow, are once again planning to involve residents of the TOTs in a fake plebiscite. In this way, the russian federation is attempting to legitimize the Kremlin regime in Ukraine’s temporarily seized territories and collect "votes" in support of the pro-government political forces of the aggressor country. Thus, during previous "expressions of will," the Rashists involved residents of the TOTs in occupation "election commissions" and in holding campaign and mass events in favor of the russian federation - the Security Service stated.

It has been documented how the enemy, in various ways, encouraged Ukrainian citizens to participate in the pseudo-referendum held in September 2022 in the temporarily seized parts of the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

In 2023, the Rashists held pseudo-elections in the TOTs to the regional authorities of the aggressor country. At that time, representatives of the russian federation’s occupation administrations likewise included local residents in "election commissions" and campaign teams that called on citizens to "vote" in the Kremlin’s interests.

The SBU emphasizes that such measures are illegal, and participation in their organization carries criminal liability, in particular under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (participation in the organization and conduct of illegal elections and/or referendums in temporarily occupied territory or public calls to hold such illegal elections and/or referendums in temporarily occupied territory).

Let us recall

russia plans to hold illegal elections to the State Duma in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories. The Kremlin wants to ensure turnout there of over 65–70% and at least 70% of the votes for "United Russia" in order to use the results to legitimize the occupation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns members of the Commonwealth of Independent States mission against visiting territories temporarily occupied during monitoring of the upcoming elections to the State Duma of the russian federation.

The Central Election Commission stated that organizing the preparation for and holding of "elections" to the State Duma of the russian federation in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories is illegitimate, and also called on Ukrainian citizens—voters residing in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories—to refrain from participating in any activities aimed at organizing the preparation for and holding illegal "elections" of deputies to the State Duma of the russian federation.

The Sociological Association of Ukraine stated that Russia is preparing to hold so-called "elections" to the State Duma from September 18 to 20 in the temporarily occupied territories, which will become one of the main instruments for legitimizing the occupation "authorities" in the occupied territories.