The enemy dropped five guided aerial bombs on Sumy; there are casualties

Photo: Telegram channel of Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration

Russian forces once again attacked the Sumy region, this time directing five guided aerial bombs there. The strikes caused casualties, including people with severe injuries. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

According to available information, Russian forces carried out another strike on the residential sector of the Sumy community. There was an impact near a multi-story building.

"At least 5 people were injured. Preliminary reports indicate that two of them sustained severe injuries. The full consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified – Hryhorov noted.

We would like to remind you

Russia carried out four airstrikes on central Sumy, damaging a school and the private residential sector. Two people were killed and six were injured, including three children.