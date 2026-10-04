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A heat main was damaged in Kyiv by a Russian strike, leaving one of the districts without hot water, says the mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1388 views

An enemy strike damaged a heat main in Kyiv. In the Desnianskyi district, repair crews are restoring hot water supply.

A heat main was damaged in Kyiv by a Russian strike, leaving one of the districts without hot water, says the mayor
Illustrative photo

In Kyiv, a heating main was also damaged as a result of the enemy strike, and one of the districts will temporarily be without hot water. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

A heating main was also damaged as a result of the enemy strike. Consequently, there will temporarily be no hot water in Kyiv's Desnianskyi District 

- Klitschko reported. 

According to him, repair crews will work to restore the hot water supply.

The enemy attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge; there is damage — the mayor04.10.26, 10:40 • 11548 views

We remind you

As reported by the Air Force, on the night of October 4, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 135 attack drones of various types, while Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 125 enemy targets. 

Antonina Tumanova

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