$44.550.0951.760.23
ukenru
05:50 AM • 1064 views
In Odesa, the number of people injured after the Russian attack has risen; among the 17 injured is a 5-month-old childVideo
05:45 AM • 1854 views
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: 2 people killed, 4 more injuredPhotoVideo
05:18 AM • 6614 views
During a meeting with Putin, the Prime Minister of India once again called for an end to the war in Ukraine
05:12 AM • 5954 views
Saudi Arabia halted a key oil pipeline after the attacks, allowing it to bypass the blocked Strait of Hormuz
September 11, 11:27 PM • 16936 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: a person was killed under the rubble of a buildingVideo
September 11, 08:23 PM • 19583 views
The EU postponed the decision on extending sanctions against Russia - media
September 11, 06:45 PM • 18555 views
Zelenskyy called for an energy truce, but noted that Ukraine would respond if Russia "causes blackouts for us"
September 11, 05:14 PM • 16467 views
UKRNAFTA filling stations will suspend operations during the "yellow" and "red" alert levels
September 11, 04:19 PM • 21903 views
"NATO's Article 5 will not work" — Medvedev threatened that Lithuania would disappear from the map of the world in the event of a military conflict
September 11, 03:15 PM • 18866 views
MP Yurchenko sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.6m/s
92%
751mm
Popular news
Putin stated that the deployment of European troops to Ukraine would mean war with the Russian Federation.September 11, 08:05 PM • 6024 views
Potap was added to the Myrotvorets Center databasePhotoSeptember 11, 08:38 PM • 7864 views
More than half of Ukrainian refugees in Poland plan to return home — surveySeptember 11, 08:59 PM • 7278 views
Ukraine’s security is the security of the EU and NATO: Zelenskyy met with the Ukrainian community in TorontoVideoSeptember 11, 11:58 PM • 4498 views
Attack on Odesa: Number of injured rises to 12Photo05:01 AM • 4900 views
Publications
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 39935 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 42562 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 63061 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 73978 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 77876 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to UkraineSeptember 11, 12:44 PM • 27566 views
Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative commentsSeptember 11, 02:06 AM • 41329 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhotoSeptember 11, 12:05 AM • 43359 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhotoSeptember 10, 11:07 PM • 41780 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years togetherSeptember 10, 10:06 PM • 38773 views
Actual
Film
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

A man wounded during the Russian attack on Dnipro on September 11 has died in hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

A 61-year-old man died in hospital after the Russian strike on Dnipro on September 11. Seven other victims remain under medical supervision.

A man wounded during the Russian attack on Dnipro on September 11 has died in hospital

A 61-year-old man who was injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro on September 11 has died in hospital. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Doctors fought for the man's life for more than 12 hours, but his injuries proved too severe.

Seven other victims remain in hospitals. Doctors assess their condition as moderately serious, and all of them are receiving the necessary medical care.

In total, 18 people required medical assistance as a result of the Russian strike on Dnipro.

Russia struck Dnipro on September 11 - an enterprise and garages were damaged, 12 people were injured11.09.26, 16:48 • 3000 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Dnipro (city)