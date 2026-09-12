A man wounded during the Russian attack on Dnipro on September 11 has died in hospital

A 61-year-old man who was injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro on September 11 has died in hospital. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Doctors fought for the man's life for more than 12 hours, but his injuries proved too severe.

Seven other victims remain in hospitals. Doctors assess their condition as moderately serious, and all of them are receiving the necessary medical care.

In total, 18 people required medical assistance as a result of the Russian strike on Dnipro.

Russia struck Dnipro on September 11 - an enterprise and garages were damaged, 12 people were injured