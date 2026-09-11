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Russia struck Dnipro on September 11 - an enterprise and garages were damaged, 12 people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

Russian troops struck Dnipro, damaging an enterprise and garages. The blast wave shattered windows, and 12 people were injured.

Russia struck Dnipro on September 11 - an enterprise and garages were damaged, 12 people were injured

On Friday, September 11, Russian forces carried out a strike on Dnipro. A private enterprise and garages were reportedly damaged. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The blast wave shattered windows in nearby residential buildings. Twelve people were injured in the attack; no fatalities have been reported.

Additionally

On Thursday, September 10, the Russians attacked the Oleina enterprise, which belongs to the American corporation Bunge. The enterprise has already been shelled repeatedly.

There were fatalities and injuries as a result of the strikes.

We remind you

On Friday, September 11, the Russians struck petrol stations in two districts of Kyiv — Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi.

It later became known that two people were killed as a result of these attacks.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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