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CNN and MS NOW journalists barred from the White House after Trump's ban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

CNN and MS NOW journalists were barred from the White House after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had "banned" the media outlets from access. The media organizations promise to continue carrying out their mission.

CNN and MS NOW journalists barred from the White House after Trump's ban

CNN and MS NOW journalists were denied entry to the White House after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had "banned" these media outlets from access. CNN reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the morning of September 19, channel reporter Betsy Klein was refused entry to the White House, and her press pass was confiscated. An MS NOW photographer was also denied access to the White House grounds.

Today, CNN journalists were denied access to the White House grounds. CNN's mission—to cover the activities of the U.S. government—will continue despite any attempts to restrict physical access to the White House and other government buildings or any other attempts to obstruct our journalistic work. Under the U.S. Constitution, we have the right to report without obstruction or interference from the government, and this ban is an unlawful encroachment on that fundamental right

- CNN said in a statement.

Klein herself said that a Secret Service agent guarding the U.S. president told her that her pass had been deactivated and twice refused to explain why this had happened or provide any additional information.

Reminder

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico news organizations from accessing the White House, expressing dissatisfaction with how they cover events.

Trump spoke at the White House Correspondents' Dinner with insults toward journalists and political opponents – CNN25.07.26, 07:44 • 6260 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
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