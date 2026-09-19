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The President of Latvia said that Europe is failing to keep pace with the development of drone warfare in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Edgars Rinkevics said that the defense of Europe and NATO could become outdated by the middle of next year. He also warned of a shortage of Patriot missiles.

The President of Latvia said that Europe is failing to keep pace with the development of drone warfare in Ukraine

Europe and NATO are failing to adapt to how quickly drone technology and aerial warfare are changing in Ukraine. Current countermeasures could become obsolete as early as the middle of next year, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said in an interview with The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

According to Rinkēvičs, drone warfare technology in Ukraine is developing "at lightning speed," while air defense, counter-drone, and anti-missile defense systems have serious problems.

And let us be frank. Ukraine has them. All of Europe and NATO have them

– the Latvian president said.

Rinkēvičs warned about NATO countries' vulnerability

The Latvian president believes that many European countries today could face serious difficulties even in the event of a limited Russian missile attack.

Because if Russia decides to use a couple of missiles in this territory, I think that would be a serious challenge today for many countries

– he said.

Rinkēvičs also drew attention to the shortage of missiles for Patriot systems. According to him, Europe has its own production capabilities, but American systems remain among the most effective means of air and missile defense.

At the same time, the Latvian president does not expect a conventional Russian military invasion of NATO countries, but called for preparations for other threats, including sabotage, cyberattacks, and incidents involving drones and missiles.

Zelenskyy showed the operation of interceptor drones to shoot down jet-powered “Shaheds” 19.09.26, 14:36 • 324 views

Stepan Haftko

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