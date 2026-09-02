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How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crust

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

Bread is baked in an air fryer at 180°C for about 30 minutes, turning the dough piece over. For a light, airy texture, the dough must rise well.

How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crust

Homemade bread can be prepared in an air fryer if the dough is kneaded properly and several important nuances are taken into account during  preparation. UNN explains in more detail how to make this baked good golden on the outside and well baked on the inside UNN.

Details

The baking itself does not take the most time; preparing the dough does. After kneading, it needs to be left in a warm place for approximately three hours so that it can rise; the dough can also be left overnight. For fluffier bread, the flour should be sifted before use and added gradually until the dough becomes sufficiently dense and stops sticking to your hands.

How to check whether the bread is ready

You should not rely solely on the appearance of the baked good. The bread’s doneness is checked with a toothpick or wooden skewer. Pierce the bread and look at the skewer; if it comes out dry, the baked good is ready.

How to make the crust golden

For those who like a well-browned crust, the temperature can be increased by several degrees  for a few minutes at the end of cooking.

Before baking, the top of the bread can be brushed with milk, beaten egg, or simply cold water.  After baking is complete, the bread should be removed from the air fryer and left to cool to room temperature; it should not be eaten hot.

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Air-fryer bread recipe

Ingredients:

- 300 g flour;

- 230 ml water;

- 1.5 tbsp olive oil;

- 8 g sugar;

- 5 g salt;

- 4 g instant dry yeast;

- water for spraying.

Preparation:

1. In a bowl, mix the flour, sugar, and dry yeast. Pour in the water, add the salt, and mix everything until smooth. The dough should be soft and slightly sticky.

2. Add the olive oil and gently incorporate it into the dough. Cover the bowl and leave it for 30–40 minutes.

3. After that, wet your hand with water and fold the dough several times, pulling it from the edges toward the center. Then cover the bowl again and leave the dough for another 1–1.5 hours. During this time, it should increase in volume and become airier.

4. Sprinkle the work surface with flour, carefully place the dough on it, and shape it into a ball.

5. This should be done carefully to preserve the air inside the dough. Transfer the shaped dough to an air-fryer pan, lightly spray it with water, and leave it for another 15 minutes.

6. Bake the bread at 180°C for approximately 20 minutes. Then carefully turn it over and cook for another 10 minutes at 180°C. This allows the bottom to bake more evenly, as the top heats more strongly in an air fryer.

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Alla Kiosak

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